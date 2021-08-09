Heavy Snow Warning For Gisborne - Orange

Heavy snow may disrupt travel in affected areas and could damage trees and powerlines. Cold conditions may cause stress for livestock.

Issued: 8:38pm Sunday, 8th August 2021

Area: Hawkes Bay and Gisborne south of the City

Valid: 1:00am Monday to 10:00pm Monday

Snow is possible down to 200 metres, and may become heavy above about 500 metres where 15 to 20 cm of snow is expected to accumulate.

