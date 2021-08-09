Heavy Snow Warning For Gisborne - Orange
Monday, 9 August 2021, 6:17 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
Heavy snow may disrupt travel in affected areas and
could damage trees and powerlines. Cold conditions may cause
stress for livestock.
Issued: 8:38pm Sunday, 8th
August 2021
Area: Hawkes Bay and Gisborne south of the
City
Valid: 1:00am Monday to 10:00pm Monday
Snow
is possible down to 200 metres, and may become heavy above
about 500 metres where 15 to 20 cm of snow is expected to
accumulate.
