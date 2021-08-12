Investigation Into Death On Owairaka Valley Road

Waikato Police are investigating following the death of a person on Owairaka Valley Rd in the Waipa District overnight.

Emergency services were called to the vehicle-related incident near the intersection of Mellsop Road around 2.30am.

Sadly one person was located deceased at the scene.

A section of Owairaka Valley Road is closed and diversions are in place.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

