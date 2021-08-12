Investigation Into Death On Owairaka Valley Road
Thursday, 12 August 2021, 11:18 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Waikato Police are investigating following the death of a
person on Owairaka Valley Rd in the Waipa District
overnight.
Emergency services were called to the
vehicle-related incident near the intersection of Mellsop
Road around 2.30am.
Sadly one person was located
deceased at the scene.
A section of Owairaka Valley
Road is closed and diversions are in place.
The
Serious Crash Unit has been
advised.
