UPDATE: Road reopens after fire - Great North Rd, Grey Lynn
Sunday, 15 August 2021, 1:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
UPDATE: Road reopens after fire - Great North Road, Grey
Lynn, Auckland
Great North Road has reopened following an
earlier closure during a fire at a residential
property.
Three people were taken to hospital, one with
serious injuries and two others with moderate injuries.
A
scene guard will remain at the property overnight.
Fire
investigators are working with Police to establish the
circumstances surrounding the fire, and will return to the
scene tomorrow morning.
Police thank motorists for their
patience and understanding while the road was
closed.
