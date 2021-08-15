UPDATE: Road reopens after fire - Great North Rd, Grey Lynn

Great North Road has reopened following an earlier closure during a fire at a residential property.

Three people were taken to hospital, one with serious injuries and two others with moderate injuries.

A scene guard will remain at the property overnight.

Fire investigators are working with Police to establish the circumstances surrounding the fire, and will return to the scene tomorrow morning.

Police thank motorists for their patience and understanding while the road was closed.

