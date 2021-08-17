Update: Arrest in Medbury, Fendalton homicide investigation

Update: Arrest in Operation Medbury, Fendalton homicide investigation

Police have arrested one person in relation to the death of Zion Purukamu.

A youth has been charged with murder and two counts of wounding and is due to

appear in the Christchurch Youth Court tomorrow.

Zion's family have been advised of the arrest and they thank members of the

public who have provided information to Police so far.

Operation Medbury remains an active investigation and Police still want to

speak to people who were at the party when the incident occurred.

Anyone with information that could assist our investigation or anyone who is

yet to come forward is asked to contact Police on 105 and reference Operation

Medbury.

As this matter is now before the Courts, Police will not be making any

further comment.

© Scoop Media

