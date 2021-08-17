Update: Arrest in Medbury, Fendalton homicide investigation
Tuesday, 17 August 2021, 5:30 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Update: Arrest in Operation Medbury, Fendalton homicide
investigation
Police have arrested one person in relation
to the death of Zion Purukamu.
A youth has been charged
with murder and two counts of wounding and is due
to
appear in the Christchurch Youth Court
tomorrow.
Zion's family have been advised of the arrest
and they thank members of the
public who have provided
information to Police so far.
Operation Medbury remains an
active investigation and Police still want to
speak to
people who were at the party when the incident
occurred.
Anyone with information that could assist our
investigation or anyone who is
yet to come forward is
asked to contact Police on 105 and reference
Operation
Medbury.
As this matter is now before the
Courts, Police will not be making any
further
comment.
