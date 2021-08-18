Road to recovery – 18 August update

During the Level 4 Covid-19 lockdown, Marlborough Roads and Waka Kotahi NZTA are responding to emergencies only. During this time, resident movements should be limited to essential travel.

For more information about essential activities under Alert Level 4, please visit covid19.govt.nz.

Queen Charlotte Drive

During Level 4 lockdown, checkpoints on Queen Charlotte Drive at Momorangi Bay will not be manned. Travel is for essential reasons and limited to residents only.

Any roads that are closed or still being assessed should not be used in the interests of ensuring the safety of everyone. Anyone who chooses to ignore the road closures in place does so at their own risk and liability. Another rain event could result in further failures, which could also be triggered by a vehicle attempting to cross a vulnerable section of the road.

More roading information

For information about the recovery efforts please visit our recovery page, including details on road closures and road restrictions

Alternatively, contact Marlborough Roads on 0800 213 213 between 8.00 am - 5.00 pm, Monday to Friday, or email the recovery team at recovery@marlboroughroads.com

Residents should continue to follow the Council’s Facebook page, Antenno app, Twitter and the Council website for further information.

