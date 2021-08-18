Road to recovery – 18 August update
Wednesday, 18 August 2021, 11:22 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council
During the Level 4 Covid-19 lockdown, Marlborough Roads and
Waka Kotahi NZTA are responding to emergencies only. During
this time, resident movements should be limited to essential
travel.
For more information about essential
activities under Alert Level 4, please visit covid19.govt.nz.
Queen
Charlotte Drive
During Level 4 lockdown, checkpoints
on Queen Charlotte Drive at Momorangi Bay will not be
manned. Travel is for essential reasons and limited to
residents only.
Any roads that are closed or still
being assessed should not be used in the interests of
ensuring the safety of everyone. Anyone who chooses to
ignore the road closures in place does so at their own risk
and liability. Another rain event could result in further
failures, which could also be triggered by a vehicle
attempting to cross a vulnerable section of the
road.
More roading information
For information
about the recovery efforts please visit our
recovery page, including details on road
closures and road restrictions
Alternatively,
contact Marlborough Roads on 0800 213 213
between 8.00 am - 5.00 pm, Monday to Friday, or email the
recovery team at recovery@marlboroughroads.com
Residents
should continue to follow the Council’s Facebook page,
Antenno app, Twitter and the Council website for further
information.
