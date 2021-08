Watercare Water Supply Update: 19 August

Covid-19, 18/8: Now Seven Community Cases

New Zealand moved back to Level 4 at midnight after a 58-year-old Auckland man tested positive for covid. The Prime Minister announced the move at a news conference at Parliament. Auckland and the Coromandel (which the man and his wife had visited) will be at Level 4 for seven days. The rest of NZ will be at Level 4 for an initial three days, with the situation then to be reviewed when more information is available... More>>

ALSO: