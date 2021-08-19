Congestion near covid testing centres
Thursday, 19 August 2021, 10:54 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Warning for Auckland motorists following congestion near
covid testing centres
Police are advising the public that
there is currently significant traffic congestion near covid
testing centres across Tamaki Makaurau.
Large queues of
vehicles at these testing centres is causing traffic
disruption for other motorists travelling past these
locations.
As a result, Police are working with ATOC and
traffic management plans are being put in place to ease this
disruption.
Any motorists travelling near locations in
Auckland where there are testing sites are warned to expect
some delays or to avoid the area if they are not travelling
to the testing
centres.
