Congestion near covid testing centres

Warning for Auckland motorists following congestion near covid testing centres

Police are advising the public that there is currently significant traffic congestion near covid testing centres across Tamaki Makaurau.

Large queues of vehicles at these testing centres is causing traffic disruption for other motorists travelling past these locations.

As a result, Police are working with ATOC and traffic management plans are being put in place to ease this disruption.

Any motorists travelling near locations in Auckland where there are testing sites are warned to expect some delays or to avoid the area if they are not travelling to the testing centres.

© Scoop Media

