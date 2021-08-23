Police conduct thousands of checks during Alert Level 4

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster:

Police continue to have a highly visible presence in the community with over

4000 reassurance visits to essential facilities and over 6000 directed

patrols since the current Alert Level 4 restrictions came into effect.

As of 5pm yesterday, Police have conducted 4483 reassurance checks at

essential facilities and 6041 directed patrols for reassurance or prevention

since Alert Level 4 began.

While compliance has generally been very good across the country, a small

number of incidents continue to attract Police attention.

Officers will remain out and about in our communities, particularly at

high-demand locations such as supermarkets and COVID-19 testing and

vaccination sites.

Police are urging New Zealanders to do the right thing by wearing a face

covering when accessing essential services.

Failing to comply with this requirement puts essential workers and our

communities at risk. While Police continue to engage and encourage

compliance, we will not hesitate to take swift enforcement action when

necessary.

Overall, Police remain pleased with the response to Alert Level 4

restrictions.

As of 5pm yesterday, 29 people have been charged with a total of 33 offences

nationwide since Alert Level 4 began. These arrests are primarily the result

of protest activity.

Of the 33 charges filed, 16 are for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19),

12 for Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction and five for

Health Act breaches.

In the same period, 85 people were issued with formal warnings. Thirty-two of

the formal warnings were for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), 21 for

Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction and 32 for Health

Act breaches.

Police have received a total of 5848 online breach notifications – 3526

about a gathering, 1788 about a business, and 534 about an individual.

In addition to the Online Breach Reports, a total of 4110 Covid-19 related

calls were made to the 105-phone line. The majority (2898) of calls were

requests for information, and 1212 were to report perceived Covid-19

breaches.

From 19 August 2021, Police began issuing infringements for COVID-19 related

breaches. As at 5pm on 22 August 2021, Police have issued 365 infringements

nationwide. The breakdown of these total offences is as follows:

• Person failed to remain at current home / residence – 328

• Person failed to wear a face covering on premises – 15

• Person failed to comply with applicable physical distancing rule – 13

• Obstruct/Hinder Medical Officer of Health or Person Assisting Med Officer

– 6

• Person failed to wear a face covering on public transport – 2

• Person in control of premises failed to close as required – 1

Over the weekend four people in Northland were arrested after police

investigating two separate alert level breaches also found evidence of

drug-related offending.

In Whangamatā, Police had to remind a steady flow of people that the fine

weather was not an invitation to take a Sunday drive to the beach or do a

recycling drop-off at the local transfer station. As a result, we have issued

a number of formal warnings.

And in Taupō a mountain biker who fell on a bike track had to be winched out

by rescue helicopter and taken to hospital. Police will be speaking to the

biker at a later date and enforcement action for breaching restrictions will

be considered.

For the most up to date and accurate information, go to www.covid19.govt.nz

[1].

© Scoop Media

