Police conduct thousands of checks during Alert Level 4

Monday, 23 August 2021, 1:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster:

Police continue to have a highly visible presence in the community with over 
4000 reassurance visits to essential facilities and over 6000 directed 
patrols since the current Alert Level 4 restrictions came into effect.

As of 5pm yesterday, Police have conducted 4483 reassurance checks at 
essential facilities and 6041 directed patrols for reassurance or prevention 
since Alert Level 4 began.

While compliance has generally been very good across the country, a small 
number of incidents continue to attract Police attention.

Officers will remain out and about in our communities, particularly at 
high-demand locations such as supermarkets and COVID-19 testing and 
vaccination sites.

Police are urging New Zealanders to do the right thing by wearing a face 
covering when accessing essential services.

Failing to comply with this requirement puts essential workers and our 
communities at risk. While Police continue to engage and encourage 
compliance, we will not hesitate to take swift enforcement action when 
necessary.

Overall, Police remain pleased with the response to Alert Level 4 
restrictions.

As of 5pm yesterday, 29 people have been charged with a total of 33 offences 
nationwide since Alert Level 4 began. These arrests are primarily the result 
of protest activity.

Of the 33 charges filed, 16 are for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), 
12 for Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction and five for 
Health Act breaches.

In the same period, 85 people were issued with formal warnings. Thirty-two of 
the formal warnings were for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), 21 for 
Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction and 32 for Health 
Act breaches.

Police have received a total of 5848 online breach notifications – 3526 
about a gathering, 1788 about a business, and 534 about an individual.

In addition to the Online Breach Reports, a total of 4110 Covid-19 related 
calls were made to the 105-phone line. The majority (2898) of calls were 
requests for information, and 1212 were to report perceived Covid-19 
breaches.

From 19 August 2021, Police began issuing infringements for COVID-19 related 
breaches. As at 5pm on 22 August 2021, Police have issued 365 infringements 
nationwide. The breakdown of these total offences is as follows:
• Person failed to remain at current home / residence – 328
• Person failed to wear a face covering on premises – 15
• Person failed to comply with applicable physical distancing rule – 13
• Obstruct/Hinder Medical Officer of Health or Person Assisting Med Officer 
– 6
• Person failed to wear a face covering on public transport – 2
• Person in control of premises failed to close as required – 1

Over the weekend four people in Northland were arrested after police 
investigating two separate alert level breaches also found evidence of 
drug-related offending.

In Whangamatā, Police had to remind a steady flow of people that the fine 
weather was not an invitation to take a Sunday drive to the beach or do a 
recycling drop-off at the local transfer station. As a result, we have issued 
a number of formal warnings.

And in Taupō a mountain biker who fell on a bike track had to be winched out 
by rescue helicopter and taken to hospital. Police will be speaking to the 
biker at a later date and enforcement action for breaching restrictions will 
be considered.

For the most up to date and accurate information, go to www.covid19.govt.nz 
[1].

