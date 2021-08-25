Northland Police continue enforcement focus on the roads
Northland Police will today continue their focus on
enforcement of Alert
Level 4 restrictions including setting up fixed checkpoints at the southern
entrances to the region.
Superintendent Tony Hill, Northland
District Commander, says Police over the
past week have had temporary checkpoints and high visibility patrols at
various locations across Northland where motorists have been questioned and
turned around if they weren’t undertaking essential travel.
Northland
Police are establishing three checkpoints at southern entry
points
where Police will be stopping and questioning motorists.
“To date we have been pleased with the
overall level of compliance from
motorists that we have been speaking to in the past seven days.
“We want
our whānau and community to feel safe and we want to
reassure our
local communities that we have been, and will continue to take action where
motorists choose to disregard the travel current restrictions.
“Anyone
attempting to travel into Northland from outside of the
region or
around the region can expect to be stopped by Police at a checkpoint or
randomly, and asked about their purpose for travel.
“We have now been under
Alert Level 4 for a week and there’s no excuse
for people not following the rules.
“We will look to
take enforcement action against those who blatantly
ignore
the restrictions in place,” says Superintendent Hill.
This morning three checkpoints have been set up at the following locations:
SH1
intersection with SH12
Mountain Road, Kaiwaka
Cove Road, by Bream Tail Road
We will continue to assess and monitor the locations of these checkpoints and
the deployment of our staff across the District as well as engage with local
iwi and community.
Please visit
covid19.govt.nz for the
latest information about permitted
travel under Alert Level 4.