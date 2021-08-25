Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Northland Police continue enforcement focus on the roads

Wednesday, 25 August 2021, 11:43 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Northland Police will today continue their focus on enforcement of Alert 
Level 4 restrictions including setting up fixed checkpoints at the southern 
entrances to the region.

Superintendent Tony Hill, Northland District Commander, says Police over the 
past week have had temporary checkpoints and high visibility patrols at 
various locations across Northland where motorists have been questioned and 
turned around if they weren’t undertaking essential travel.

Northland Police are establishing three checkpoints at southern entry points 
where Police will be stopping and questioning motorists.

“To date we have been pleased with the overall level of compliance from 
motorists that we have been speaking to in the past seven days.

“We want our whānau and community to feel safe and we want to reassure our 
local communities that we have been, and will continue to take action where 
motorists choose to disregard the travel current restrictions.

“Anyone attempting to travel into Northland from outside of the region or 
around the region can expect to be stopped by Police at a checkpoint or 
randomly, and asked about their purpose for travel.

“We have now been under Alert Level 4 for a week and there’s no excuse 
for people not following the rules.

“We will look to take enforcement action against those who blatantly ignore 
the restrictions in place,” says Superintendent Hill.

This morning three checkpoints have been set up at the following locations:

SH1 intersection with SH12
Mountain Road, Kaiwaka
Cove Road, by Bream Tail Road
We will continue to assess and monitor the locations of these checkpoints and 
the deployment of our staff across the District as well as engage with local 
iwi and community.

Please visit covid19.govt.nz for the latest information about permitted 
travel under Alert Level 4.

