Northland Police continue enforcement focus on the roads

Northland Police will today continue their focus on enforcement of Alert

Level 4 restrictions including setting up fixed checkpoints at the southern

entrances to the region.

Superintendent Tony Hill, Northland District Commander, says Police over the

past week have had temporary checkpoints and high visibility patrols at

various locations across Northland where motorists have been questioned and

turned around if they weren’t undertaking essential travel.

Northland Police are establishing three checkpoints at southern entry points

where Police will be stopping and questioning motorists.

“To date we have been pleased with the overall level of compliance from

motorists that we have been speaking to in the past seven days.

“We want our whānau and community to feel safe and we want to reassure our

local communities that we have been, and will continue to take action where

motorists choose to disregard the travel current restrictions.

“Anyone attempting to travel into Northland from outside of the region or

around the region can expect to be stopped by Police at a checkpoint or

randomly, and asked about their purpose for travel.

“We have now been under Alert Level 4 for a week and there’s no excuse

for people not following the rules.

“We will look to take enforcement action against those who blatantly ignore

the restrictions in place,” says Superintendent Hill.

This morning three checkpoints have been set up at the following locations:

SH1 intersection with SH12

Mountain Road, Kaiwaka

Cove Road, by Bream Tail Road

We will continue to assess and monitor the locations of these checkpoints and

the deployment of our staff across the District as well as engage with local

iwi and community.

Please visit covid19.govt.nz for the latest information about permitted

travel under Alert Level 4.

