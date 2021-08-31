Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Traffic and Parking Bylaw adopted

Tuesday, 31 August 2021, 12:32 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Around 400 Wellingtonians shared their views on a new Traffic and Parking Bylaw which was unanimously adopted by the Council and came into effect on Friday.

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster says the previous bylaw was no longer fit for purpose so consultation with the public and stakeholder groups was carried out in May and June as part of the process to update it.

“Last year we adopted the new Parking Policy which prioritises safe and efficient movement of people, active and public transport over private vehicles and the use of public road space based on a new parking space hierarchy.

“That policy is now reflected in the new bylaw and ensures we can protect, promote and maintain public safety on roads or parking areas owned or managed by the Council.”

The new bylaw includes a range of changes and additions. For example, it makes it easier for temporary road changes for pilot/trial schemes such as shared pathways, and simpler for parking officers to remove non-motorised vehicles that park on the street for longer than seven days such as trailers, boats and caravans. It also regulates the parking of vehicles for advertising or selling purposes and manages mobile trading in roads and public places.

New tools to manage driving, riding or parking of vehicles on beaches and unformed legal roads are covered in the bylaw, as is the definition of taxi which has been updated to include small passenger service vehicles for services like Uber, Ola and Zoomy.

Wellingtonians were also asked to share personal experiences of engine braking noise or cruising activity disturbance, their thoughts on whether motorcycles should be able to park in car-sized parking spaces and how the Council could best manage pedestrian and vehicle access and parking on narrow streets.

Almost 250 people provided suggestions of alternatives to parking on footpaths, which ranged from installing more broken yellow lines on the road, parking on one side of the street only, creating a shared use space or widening roads.

Over time the Council will work with communities to implement feasible solutions that give effect to the Parking Policy. As Wellington works towards becoming a net zero carbon capital by 2050 these solutions will increasingly look to support active and public transport modes over private vehicle use.

Many of the new bylaw provisions require a Council traffic resolution prior to the changes coming into effect. Traffic resolutions require a 14-day notification period during which the public may submit their views to Council on the proposals. Traffic resolution notifications will be posted on the Council’s Have Your Say page and on the Kōrero Mai Let’s Talk website

A summary of the consultation results and the full submission report are available online.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


RNZ: Auckland remains in level 4 for 2 weeks, Northland likely to move to level 3 from Midnight Thursday


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says if the country had not moved into lockdown, daily case numbers could have been around 550. Cabinet has confirmed all of New Zealand south of Auckland will move to level 3 from 11.59pm on Tuesday night. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says this will be for at least a week, to be reviewed at Cabinet next week... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On Why Judith Collins Should Consider The Canada Model


For months now, Judith Collins has been doubling down on National as the party of angry talkback radio. If you’ve got a beef about Jacinda Ardern telling you what to do, Collins is right on side. If you’re ticked off about all this Treaty malarkey about Ayo-tee-ah-roa, then ditto. And if you’ve had a gutsful of farmers being blamed for poisoning the water supply and releasing climate-altering gasses into the atmosphere…. Then Collins yearns to offer a sympathetic ear... More>>



 
 


Auckland: Floods increase pressure on Aucklanders affected by lockdown
“Flooded homes and properties have added further trauma to the lives of people already under an Alert Level 4 COVID-19 lockdown,” Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says. “Emergency services have been out from the early hours this morning providing assistance to those who have had to evacuate their homes. I want to particularly thank the surf lifesavers who assisted in the rescue of some people... More>>

ALSO:


National: New Portfolio Allocations Confirmed

Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins has today announced a minor reshuffle of the Opposition Shadow Cabinet following the retirement of Dr Nick Smith and the decision of Todd Muller to not to seek re-election at the next General Election... More>>



National: Afghan allies must not be left behind following Kabul terror
New Zealand must urgently step up plans to evacuate our Afghan allies from Afghanistan following the deadly terror attack at Kabul’s international airport, says Leader of the Opposition Judith Colllins... More>>

ALSO:

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 