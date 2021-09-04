Serious Crash, SH4, Manunui - Central
Saturday, 4 September 2021, 5:28 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Sep 3, 2021
Emergency services are at the scene of
a serious crash on SH4 in Manunui.
A pedestrian was
hit by a vehicle around 7:30pm, near Racecourse
Road.
Sadly, the pedestrian died at the
scene.
Part of SH4 has been closed due to the crash
and is expected to remain closed
for some
time.
Traffic management will be put in place and
motorists are asked to avoid the
area if
possible.
The Serious Crash Unit will attend the scene
and Police will investigate the
circumstances of the
crash.
