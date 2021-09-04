Serious Crash, SH4, Manunui - Central

Sep 3, 2021

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on SH4 in Manunui.

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle around 7:30pm, near Racecourse Road.

Sadly, the pedestrian died at the scene.

Part of SH4 has been closed due to the crash and is expected to remain closed

for some time.

Traffic management will be put in place and motorists are asked to avoid the

area if possible.

The Serious Crash Unit will attend the scene and Police will investigate the

circumstances of the crash.

