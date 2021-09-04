ICONZ: In Support Of Our Whānau
Saturday, 4 September 2021, 1:27 pm
Press Release: ICONZ
03 September
We, the Islamic Council of New Zealand
(ICONZ), strongly condemn the heinous crime that took place
today in New Lynn Countdown. We strongly condemn the actions
of this cowardly individual who spread terror and hate upon
innocent bystanders here in our own home. His actions do not
represent the Muslim values and beliefs in any shape or
form.
We send our support and sympathy to our Kiwi
Whanau who were victims of this devastating crime. We, as an
organisation, will endeavour to support and assist the
victims and their families in any way that we can.
We
thank the New Zealand Police and other agencies for their
heroic work in responding to the situation in a timely
manner and preventing further devastation.
We will
respond to this terrorist’s intention to spread hate and
fear with our Love and Support for all Kiwi Brothers and
Sisters and stand in
solidarity.
