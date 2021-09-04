ICONZ: In Support Of Our Whānau

03 September

We, the Islamic Council of New Zealand (ICONZ), strongly condemn the heinous crime that took place today in New Lynn Countdown. We strongly condemn the actions of this cowardly individual who spread terror and hate upon innocent bystanders here in our own home. His actions do not represent the Muslim values and beliefs in any shape or form.

We send our support and sympathy to our Kiwi Whanau who were victims of this devastating crime. We, as an organisation, will endeavour to support and assist the victims and their families in any way that we can.

We thank the New Zealand Police and other agencies for their heroic work in responding to the situation in a timely manner and preventing further devastation.

We will respond to this terrorist’s intention to spread hate and fear with our Love and Support for all Kiwi Brothers and Sisters and stand in solidarity.

