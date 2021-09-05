Update: Operation Rally

Attributed to Assistant Commissioner: Investigations Lauano Sue Schwalger.

Police continue to investigate and provide reassurance in the community following Friday’s LynnMall attack.

Two people in Auckland City Hospital remain in a critical but stable condition, a third is still in the critical ward but has improved today.

One other person in Auckland City Hospital remains stable.

The person who was in Middlemore Hospital was discharged yesterday and is now recovering at home.

Two others are at home with minor injuries.

Each victim has a dedicated Police Family Liaison Officer who will continue to provide support to the victims and their families.

The victims have asked that their privacy be respected at this time.

An exhaustive scene examination is still taking place at the Countdown LynnMall, this is expected to be completed tomorrow.

The focus of the forensic examination of the offender’s home is the accommodation annexe of the premises.

Police continue to thank the community for their support and assistance following this incredibly distressing incident.

Many witnesses have been spoken to by the investigation team and this will continue in the coming days.

Anyone who witnessed the incident who has not yet spoken to Police is asked to get in touch via 105, quoting Operation Rally.

We would also like to hear from anyone who has photos or videos.

An online portal has been set up and this can be accessed at https://rally.nzpolice.org [1].

