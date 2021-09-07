Delta 2: More QR Posters



Today Thomas Morgan a candidate in the Central Ward by-election for the Hutt City Council is asking businesses and venues to display far more Covid-19 QR posters to assist speedy entry to their premises.

‘With yesterday’s announcement from government that scanning QR codes is legally required for many venues I would suggest that far more QR posters are displayed’ He said.

Mr. Morgan is suggesting as many as 10 or more posters are displayed at large volume venues in Lower Hutt and around the country particularly where people either congregate or are waiting to enter the venue so that scanning can occur prior to getting to the venue entrance.

‘Once scanned the entry on the app may need to be shown to the venue and of course the other issue is enforcement and venues may decide to decline entry if scanning the QR code is refused. For those with older phones the Rippl app also links into the same Ministry Of Health system and of course a written option should be available.’ Said Mr Morgan. (Rippl app: https://www.paperkite.co.nz/rippl-2021/)

As a result of lobbying from Mr Morgan the local government by-election in Lower Hutt has been extended to 24 September owing to the Covid-19 lockdown.

