Delta 2: More QR Posters
Tuesday, 7 September 2021, 8:45 am
Press Release: Thomas Morgan
Today Thomas Morgan a candidate in the Central Ward
by-election for the Hutt City Council is asking businesses
and venues to display far more Covid-19 QR posters to assist
speedy entry to their premises.
‘With yesterday’s
announcement from government that scanning QR codes is
legally required for many venues I would suggest that far
more QR posters are displayed’ He said.
Mr. Morgan
is suggesting as many as 10 or more posters are displayed at
large volume venues in Lower Hutt and around the country
particularly where people either congregate or are waiting
to enter the venue so that scanning can occur prior to
getting to the venue entrance.
‘Once scanned the
entry on the app may need to be shown to the venue and of
course the other issue is enforcement and venues may decide
to decline entry if scanning the QR code is refused. For
those with older phones the Rippl app also links into the
same Ministry Of Health system and of course a written
option should be available.’ Said Mr Morgan. (Rippl app:
https://www.paperkite.co.nz/rippl-2021/)
As
a result of lobbying from Mr Morgan the local government
by-election in Lower Hutt has been extended to 24 September
owing to the Covid-19
lockdown.
