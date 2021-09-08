Winton Police seek information following truck crash
Wednesday, 8 September 2021, 1:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police investigating a truck crash in Browns on Monday
are appealing to the
public for information.
The
tanker struck powerlines and rolled at the intersection of
Norman Rd and
State Highway 96 about 4.40pm on Monday
the 6th of September 2021.
Police believe the driver
of a white and red truck, seen travelling
northbound on
SH96 between 4.30-4.40pm, may be able to assist with
enquiries.
The driver of that truck or anyone else
with information that may assist
Police is urged to
call 105 and ask to be put in touch with Constable
McLardy
at Winton
Police.
