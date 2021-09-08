Winton Police seek information following truck crash

Police investigating a truck crash in Browns on Monday are appealing to the

public for information.

The tanker struck powerlines and rolled at the intersection of Norman Rd and

State Highway 96 about 4.40pm on Monday the 6th of September 2021.

Police believe the driver of a white and red truck, seen travelling

northbound on SH96 between 4.30-4.40pm, may be able to assist with enquiries.

The driver of that truck or anyone else with information that may assist

Police is urged to call 105 and ask to be put in touch with Constable McLardy

at Winton Police.

