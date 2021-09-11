Serious crash - Upper Hutt - Wellington



Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in Upper Hutt.

The crash, involving a car and a motorcycle, occurred on River Road about 1.10pm.

Police are not yet in a position to confirm injury detail.

Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area, if

possible.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

