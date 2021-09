Serious crash - Upper Hutt - Wellington

Covid-19, 10/9: 250,000 Pfizer Doses from Spain, 879 Cases

11 new cases have been identified in Auckland today. 279 cases have recovered in Auckland and 9 in Wellington, and over 4 million and one hundred thousand doses of Vaccine have been administered. 250,000 doses of the Vaccine have been purchased from Spain... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Taliban hardliners, and a lockdown playlist

Well, so much for early hopes that the new Taliban “caretaker” government would be more inclusive, and moderate. Instead, we’ve got a Cabinet that is (a) all men and (b) all Taliban, with no attempt to reach across the country’s political divides. Also, this 33 member Cabinet has no regional, tribal or ethnic balance. Aside from two Tajiks and one Uzbek, everyone else is Pashtun... More>>