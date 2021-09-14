Patrick McKibbin announced as CEO of Hutt Valley Chamber

Patrick McKibbin announced as CEO of Hutt Valley Chamber of Commerce

Patrick McKibbin has been appointed Chief Executive of Hutt Valley Chamber of Commerce & Industry and will start in the role from 27 September.

He replaces outgoing Chief Executive Helen Down, who finished up in the role at the end of July.

Patrick brings with him extensive experience in business development, senior leadership and operational roles involving customer facing relationships. His most recent position was in the government education sector, where Patrick supported the needs and voice of employers to inform policy. His role had a particular focus on working with employers and industry to connect them to future talent as part of helping address skills shortages.

His appointment has been welcomed by Hutt Valley Chamber of Commerce President Mark Skelly

“Patrick will be a strong advocate for business, and we are very fortunate to have him as our new Chief Executive of the Hutt Valley Chamber. Over the past 3 years, he has been working closely with Chamber as part of his role at the Ministry of Education and our Education to Employment programme, connecting students with employers in the Hutt Valley and with Chambers throughout Aotearoa. We believe Patrick will be a real asset to our team and his knowledge, experience and passion will be of huge benefit to our members and the business community.”

Reflecting on his appointment, Patrick said he was looking forward to joining the organisation.

“Working with Helen and the team over the past few years gave me an insight into the amazing work the Chamber does, and how committed they are to making a difference through stimulating growth adding value through connections and relationships to the businesses in the region.

I have loved my work with employers and industry groups throughout Aotearoa in the last 4 years and so the opportunity to carry on as well as do a whole bunch of new things to help the Hutt Valley business eco-system thrive is a big attraction.”

Patrick started his career in the shipping industry working in the UK, and spent time in New York, and San Francisco before coming back to Aotearoa to start a family. Prior to his current role at the Ministry of Education, he has held senior roles leading high performing teams, including working for the New Zealand Post group and Datam in the Hutt Valley.

© Scoop Media

