Iwi And Police Stronger Together

Police and iwi have co-designed the checkpoints, south and north of

Tāmaki-Makaurau, working to each other’s strengths, and demonstrating the

success of genuine Treaty partnerships.

This has happened due to the combined efforts of Police and iwi working

together to put the community at the heart of local policing.

“This is a really great example of positive and constructive working

relationships and highlights what can be done when both iwi and Police are

open to operating differently and thinking in a more culturally attuned way,

to keep our communities safe," says Deputy Commissioner Wally Haumaha.

"I am very proud of the distance we have travelled together in partnership,

valuing the contribution and the experience that sits both within Police and

iwi, sharing and caring for each other.

"We have come a long way as an organisation, policing with the consent of our

people, that gives reality to that historic tradition - the Police are the

public and the public are the Police. Simply put, working together to protect

our country from the pandemic.

"It speaks to how we police the boundaries as real partners, recognising

Māori mätauranga, knowledge, customs and traditions. But, it’s not just

about checkpoints - the strength of what we have done together enables us to

have more connected conversations around how we engage with iwi Māori, on a

range of issues to keep our people safe.

The Waikato boundary checks started two weeks ago, where karakia was

performed on the banks of the Waikato River ahead of the formal establishment

of the southern boundary checkpoint of Tāmaki Makaurau, says D/C Haumaha.

"The ancient lament of karakia tawhito was conducted to acknowledge the

waiora of the whenua, the awa, Police staff on the checkpoints, and the safe

passage of the community."

Karakia was also performed by iwi at the commencement of the northern

checkpoints, and Ngāti Whätua have set up vaccination and COVID-19 testing

at local marae close to the northern checkpoint to encourage and support

local hapū and iwi.

Karakia are an important and traditional practice within te ao Māori to

settle, seek spiritual guidance and protection from those past, for those

present, and increase the likelihood of a favourable outcome. More

importantly, it enables Police to unlock the knowledge, skills and networks

in a way that creates genuine engagement and better results.

“To be able to start the operation in this way is fantastic and represents

how well policing operations and te ao Māori can work together in

partnership.

'Waikato-Tainui leadership are adamant that early engagement, stronger

communications and a sense of iwi and hapū working together with Police

means containment and protection can be realised."

Rahui Papa of Waikato-Tainui and a member of the Police Commissioner’s

Māori Focus Forum says collaboration and meaningful partnership is key.

"Our strengthened relationships with Māori Responsive Managers and District

Leaders in both Waikato and Counties Manukau sees issues resolved quickly and

efficiently, with cultural considerations at the forefront," says Rahui Papa.

"The place of tikanga and best practice in these relationships is an example,

not just for a pandemic context, but further into the future. Long may it

last."

Acting Inspector Todd Bartlett, Māori Responsiveness Manager for Waitematā

says he is grateful for the support from Ngāti Whätua at the northern

checkpoint.

"In terms of the northern checkpoint, Ngāti Whätua has again shown their

commitment to the close relationship that we are grateful to share, by having

volunteers standing with us on the line and supporting Police and Defence

Force.

"Their knowledge of tikanga has been utilised on numerous occasions where

staff have benefitted from guidance and support on matters concerning Te Ao

Māori.

"Our iwi volunteers have often provided the calming influence when staff have

been dealing with emotionally charged situations, particularly around

tangihanga."

Dame Naida Glavish of Ngāti Whātua is passionate about the partnership

between iwi and Police.

“It’s about meaningful engagement with iwi at all costs. It’s the

desire of iwi, that all Māori make testing for COVID and getting a

vaccination a priority," she says. "As well as that, iwi want to keep iwi

safe and work alongside Police at border controls.”

Waikato Māori want to ensure the safety of their people, says D/C Haumaha.

“In terms of Waikato Māori, they want to keep their people safe from this

Delta variant. They are very supportive of Police managing the border and

checkpoints and have assisted in addressing any initial border related issues

with a local hapū in the area. They have left Police to manage the borders

and checkpoints, while they get on with the key task of getting as many of

their people vaccinated and supported.

"COVID-19 will be with us for a long time and if we haven’t got the support

of iwi Māori and hapū who know the community better than we do, we’ll be

struggling.

“This is engagement with our people. This is how to do it well.

"If we want to be proactive Treaty partners this is an exemplar of what it

can look like if we engage meaningfully from a Māori perspective. This will

resonate with Māori people around the country - and it’s not a big or hard

thing to do."

More information, including an updated alert level boundary map, is available

on the COVID-19 website covid19.govt.nz.

© Scoop Media

