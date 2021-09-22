Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Iwi And Police Stronger Together

Wednesday, 22 September 2021, 1:48 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police and iwi have co-designed the checkpoints, south and north of 
Tāmaki-Makaurau, working to each other’s strengths, and demonstrating the 
success of genuine Treaty partnerships.

This has happened due to the combined efforts of Police and iwi working 
together to put the community at the heart of local policing.

“This is a really great example of positive and constructive working 
relationships and highlights what can be done when both iwi and Police are 
open to operating differently and thinking in a more culturally attuned way, 
to keep our communities safe," says Deputy Commissioner Wally Haumaha.

"I am very proud of the distance we have travelled together in partnership, 
valuing the contribution and the experience that sits both within Police and 
iwi, sharing and caring for each other.

"We have come a long way as an organisation, policing with the consent of our 
people, that gives reality to that historic tradition - the Police are the 
public and the public are the Police. Simply put, working together to protect 
our country from the pandemic.

"It speaks to how we police the boundaries as real partners, recognising 
Māori mätauranga, knowledge, customs and traditions. But, it’s not just 
about checkpoints - the strength of what we have done together enables us to 
have more connected conversations around how we engage with iwi Māori, on a 
range of issues to keep our people safe.

The Waikato boundary checks started two weeks ago, where karakia was 
performed on the banks of the Waikato River ahead of the formal establishment 
of the southern boundary checkpoint of Tāmaki Makaurau, says D/C Haumaha.

"The ancient lament of karakia tawhito was conducted to acknowledge the 
waiora of the whenua, the awa, Police staff on the checkpoints, and the safe 
passage of the community."

Karakia was also performed by iwi at the commencement of the northern 
checkpoints, and Ngāti Whätua have set up vaccination and COVID-19 testing 
at local marae close to the northern checkpoint to encourage and support 
local hapū and iwi.

Karakia are an important and traditional practice within te ao Māori to 
settle, seek spiritual guidance and protection from those past, for those 
present, and increase the likelihood of a favourable outcome. More 
importantly, it enables Police to unlock the knowledge, skills and networks 
in a way that creates genuine engagement and better results.

“To be able to start the operation in this way is fantastic and represents 
how well policing operations and te ao Māori can work together in 
partnership.

'Waikato-Tainui leadership are adamant that early engagement, stronger 
communications and a sense of iwi and hapū working together with Police 
means containment and protection can be realised."

Rahui Papa of Waikato-Tainui and a member of the Police Commissioner’s 
Māori Focus Forum says collaboration and meaningful partnership is key.

"Our strengthened relationships with Māori Responsive Managers and District 
Leaders in both Waikato and Counties Manukau sees issues resolved quickly and 
efficiently, with cultural considerations at the forefront," says Rahui Papa.

"The place of tikanga and best practice in these relationships is an example, 
not just for a pandemic context, but further into the future. Long may it 
last."

Acting Inspector Todd Bartlett, Māori Responsiveness Manager for Waitematā 
says he is grateful for the support from Ngāti Whätua at the northern 
checkpoint.

"In terms of the northern checkpoint, Ngāti Whätua has again shown their 
commitment to the close relationship that we are grateful to share, by having 
volunteers standing with us on the line and supporting Police and Defence 
Force.

"Their knowledge of tikanga has been utilised on numerous occasions where 
staff have benefitted from guidance and support on matters concerning Te Ao 
Māori.

"Our iwi volunteers have often provided the calming influence when staff have 
been dealing with emotionally charged situations, particularly around 
tangihanga."

Dame Naida Glavish of Ngāti Whātua is passionate about the partnership 
between iwi and Police.

“It’s about meaningful engagement with iwi at all costs. It’s the 
desire of iwi, that all Māori make testing for COVID and getting a 
vaccination a priority," she says. "As well as that, iwi want to keep iwi 
safe and work alongside Police at border controls.”

Waikato Māori want to ensure the safety of their people, says D/C Haumaha.

“In terms of Waikato Māori, they want to keep their people safe from this 
Delta variant. They are very supportive of Police managing the border and 
checkpoints and have assisted in addressing any initial border related issues 
with a local hapū in the area. They have left Police to manage the borders 
and checkpoints, while they get on with the key task of getting as many of 
their people vaccinated and supported.

"COVID-19 will be with us for a long time and if we haven’t got the support 
of iwi Māori and hapū who know the community better than we do, we’ll be 
struggling.

“This is engagement with our people. This is how to do it well.

"If we want to be proactive Treaty partners this is an exemplar of what it 
can look like if we engage meaningfully from a Māori perspective. This will 
resonate with Māori people around the country - and it’s not a big or hard 
thing to do."

More information, including an updated alert level boundary map, is available 
on the COVID-19 website covid19.govt.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 21/9: 1,108 Overall Cases, 4,800,000+ Vaccine Doses


23 new cases have been discovered in Auckland, which has moved to Level 3 as of Tuesday night. 818 of the Auckland cases have recovered alongside all of the Wellington cases... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On Canada’s Election, And The AUKUS Defence Pact


Yesterday, Canada held an election in which everyone lost, including the voters. After holding its most expensive ( $C600 million) election campaign ever, the result was Groundhog Day, with the five main parties getting almost exactly the same number of seats as they did last time around, in 2019. Same overall result too: Liberals leader and PM Justin Trudeau will once again be leading a minority government... More>>



 
 


Government: Keeping our Police safe to keep our communities safe
The Government is committed to keeping our frontline police officers safe, so they in turn can keep New Zealanders safe – with one of the largest investments in frontline safety announced by Police Minister Poto Williams at the Police College today... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Counter-Terrorism Bill Returns To Parliament
The Counter-Terrorism Legislation Bill has returned to Parliament for its second reading in an important step towards giving enforcement agencies greater power to protect New Zealanders from terrorist activity... More>>


Trans-Tasman: Quarantine-free travel with Australia to remain suspended for a further 8 weeks
The suspension of quarantine-free travel (QFT) with Australia has been extended, given the current Delta outbreaks, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “When QFT was established with Australia, both our countries had very few recent cases of COVID-19 community transmission... More>>



Power: Bill Changes Bring Fairness To Charges

A key recommendation of an independent panel to make electricity charges fairer across all households will be put in place, the Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has announced... More>>



Government: Parks expiry of licenses, WoFs and regosAs a result of the Delta outbreak, driver licences, Warrants of Fitness (WoFs), Certificates of Fitness (CoFs), vehicle licences (‘regos’) and licence endorsements that expired on or after 21 July 2021 will be valid until 30 November 2021, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>



Child Poverty Action Group: Highest jump in weekly benefit numbers since first lockdown

The current lockdown has triggered the largest weekly increase in benefit recipient numbers since the first lockdown last year, and Child Poverty Action Group is concerned the Government isn't doing enough to assist affected families... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 