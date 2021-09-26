Tāmaki Makaurau And Upper Hauraki Compliance Update

Police are reminding Aucklanders not to breach their bubbles as the city enjoys the first day of Daylight Saving Time.

At the end of the first weekend of Level 3 Restrictions in Tamaki Mākaurau Police are satisfied with an overall high level of compliance.

However, a driver was stopped at the Mercer Southern Checkpoint at about 7pm last night in breach of their 24-hour bail conditions. Police located another person hiding in the rear of the vehicle trying to get through the checkpoint. Neither had appropriate documentation to leave Tamaki Mākaurau.

Both the driver (a 31-year-old male) and the passenger (a 27-year-old female) were arrested and will appear in court tomorrow to face drugs charges along with Breach of the COVID order.

Approximately 30 minutes later, Police dealt with a fleeing driver at the same Mercer Southern Checkpoint.

The vehicle was located a short time later and the driver charged with breaching COVID restrictions and failing to stop for Police.

The 30-year-old male will appear in court at a later date.

At the Northern border a farmer located a man driving up his water race to avoid the checkpoint at Vipond Road.

When located by Police the 55-year-old man was arrested and will appear on charges of driving while disqualified, giving false details and a breach of COVID order.

It’s important to remember that travel across an Alert Level Boundary remains restricted and you will be turned-away if you don’t have the required evidence for permitted travel, as outlined on the Covid-19 website.

Police are reminding people to keep their movements local, keep their bubbles tight and maintain physical distance from others when exercising outdoors, accessing essential services or collecting takeaways. While it may be tempting to visit friends and relatives, under Alert Level 3 you must ensure your bubble remains as small as possible.

Since Alert Level 3 came into place, in Tāmaki Makaurau and Upper Hauraki three people have been charged with a total of three offences as at 5pm yesterday (25 September 2021).

Of these, one is for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), one is for Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, and one is a Health Act Breach.

In the same time period, one person was formally warned.

Police have received a total of 691 105-online breach notifications relating to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Tāmaki Makaurau and Upper Hauraki.

Updated checkpoint data will be available on Monday.

