Frontline Charity Insight On COVID-19 Delta Outbreak



Research released today by the Catalytic Foundation shows Kiwi charities are under increasing pressure to manage the surge in demand for their services, with fewer resources.

The research conducted by the Catalytic Foundation saw New Zealand charities surveyed at three different COVID-19 lockdown periods in 2020 and 2021, to gain a better understanding of the impact the pandemic had to their organization and community.

” From the 560 responses we received, the research identified that practically all charities have been affected by the pandemic and many experienced an increased demand for services this year,” said Catalytic Foundation CEO Teresa Moore.

“For many charities, obtaining additional funding remains a priority and the amount needed has increased compared to last year, largely due to operational costs/expenses, and efforts to keep staff employed,” she said.

The results have also shown the need for professionally skilled volunteers and people to help with charity support services. This may be an indication that charities are short-staffed and poorly funded, so rely more and more on unpaid helpers.

A second key need is donations of technology, such as laptops and mobile phones in addition to the usual food and secondhand items needed to support charities clients.

The survey also asked charities to identifying the three most important issues concerning their communities. Housing, financial security (including access to food and basic needs) and mental health emerged as the top three issues, with housing identified as an area of concern almost double that of any other issue.

“As community charities and not-for-profit organisations seek to address major social issues, most of them lack the resources, secure funding or even volunteers to help them work effectively and Covid-19 has only added to this strain” Ms Moore said. “Charities have similar costs to commercial organisations yet they are trying to operate on the smell of an oily rag, they need our support”

Deborah Lucas, Head of CR&S at Deloitte agrees. “The on-going lockdowns have been difficult for everyone, but they have also re-emphasized the importance of supporting the communities where we all live and work, whether it is the local coffee shop or a charitable organization that is finding it difficult to deliver services to clients who may also have been negatively impacted by the pandemic.”

Covid19 has taken its toll on everyone, but the Catalytic Foundation research clearly shows the significant and un-forecasted impact it has had on charities and their ability to serve their clients.

