Road blocked - SH29 - Lower Kaimai Ranges - Waikato

Police are responding to an incident on SH29 on the Lower Kaimai Ranges at

6.15am this morning.

Several containers have fallen off a truck and are blocking the westbound

lane, roughly five-hundred metres south of the summit.

There will be significant traffic delays as contractors work to remove the

containers.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

