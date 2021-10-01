Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Canterbury’s Vaccination Roll Out Accelerates With Reopening Of Drive-through Clinic

Friday, 1 October 2021, 3:37 pm
Press Release: Canterbury District Health Board

Cantabrians have another opportunity to receive their vaccinations from the comfort of their own vehicles with a drive-through vaccination clinic starting on Monday 4 October – no appointments necessary.

The region’s first drive-through clinic was set up in August for three weeks, to prioritise vaccinations for customer-facing essential workers.

This time round, the drive-through clinic is open to everyone in Canterbury. We’re focused on getting as many eligible people as possible their first dose by Labour weekend – that means they can have their second dose before Christmas and we’ll all be set for summer, knowing our community has high levels of protection.

Where: Christchurch Arena, Addington – Wrights Road entrance

When: Monday 4 October – Sunday 31 October

  • Monday – Friday: 1.30pm-7.30pm
  • Saturday & Sunday: 11am-5pm.

No appointment is needed to attend.

People can have their first or second dose vaccinations at the drive-through clinic. Those attending are asked to cancel any existing vaccination appointments they have booked.

Canterbury’s Senior Responsible Officer for the COVID-19 response, Dr Helen Skinner says the region’s roll out has picked up significant pace over the past few months with over 80 percent of our eligible Canterbury population either fully vaccinated, having had a single dose or booked to receive one.

“We want to keep this momentum going and this convenient drive-through option is open late to make it easier for people to get protected against COVID-19. Everyone is welcome – bring a friend or the whole whānau.

“It’s easy: drive in, wind down the window, roll up your sleeve and get your vaccination,” says Dr Skinner.

Most clinics throughout Canterbury are now accepting drop-ins with no bookings required.

Cantabrians are urged to make use of the current capacity and receive their vaccination as soon as possible. Everyone aged 12 and over can now book a vaccination appointment or visit one of our drop-in clinics.

A full list of current clinics can be viewed here: https://vaccinatecanterburywestcoast.nz/covid-19-vaccination-clinics-canterbury-west-coast/

