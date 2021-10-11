Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Covid Recovery Plan For Business Like Waiting For Godot

Monday, 11 October 2021, 5:58 pm
Press Release: Auckland Heart of the City

With growing case numbers and a rush to get vaccination numbers up, Heart of the City wants to see business involved in setting a clear pathway and timeframes to give certainty and hope for impacted businesses. Heart of the City is proposing a way forward that starts now, not in several weeks time.

“This is like Waiting for Godot. Many businesses are on the brink and every single day counts so we can’t just focus on one job at a time. There is also a growing mental health crisis that as yet is unquantified and unreported. Business and sector groups are broadly aligned on what needs to happen to address this growing crisis and we need to urgently galvanise this into one plan, working directly with Government and officials to ensure both health and economic needs are met,” says Viv Beck, Chief Executive of Heart of the City.

“It’s good to see the focus on getting vaccination rates up but this needs to be faster and can’t just focus on one or two sectors at a time,” says Beck.

Our proposal to get a plan for business in place quickly is outlined below:

Vaccination Date

A date is set for everyone who can/wants to be double vaccinated to create urgency and focus. This should be as soon as practically possible, (e.g. 21 November?) Vaccine “passports” to become mandatory from that date.

Bring Government & Business sector together for united action

  • A representative from each impacted group/sector to meet with Prime Minister & Minister of Finance this week to confirm needs
  • A one day working session with business/sector groups and senior officials this week to determine a framework to submit to Government that gets business moving and meets health needs – ie one plan. This will include:
    • Alert Level System – how different levels will be defined, managed and communicated.
  • Vaccine passports – who, when, how?
  • Border Framework (Domestic) – how this will be defined and managed; (International) MIQ and vaccination requirements, and date for opening
  • Financial support for qualifying businesses and timeframe (eg timeframe for wage subsidy & resurgence payment; access to low-cost & easy to repay money as subsidies reduce)
  • Other stimulation or support actions agreed
  • Clear plan and timeframe set this week – presented to Government for decision.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Heart of the City on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Covid-19 & Government: Northland Moves To Level 3


Northland will move to Alert Level 3 restrictions from 11:59pm Friday following recent information on the risk presented by the positive case initially tested in Whangarei earlier this week and confirmed in Auckland yesterday, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Korea’s March To Global Cultural Domination, Plus A K-pop Playlist


So far, South Korea’s culture industries seem to be pandemic proof. They’re also winning huge global audiences, and not merely large domestic ones. In recent years, South Korea’s TV series (Squid Game, Descendants of The Sun) and movies ( Parasite, Oldboy, The Handmaiden) have become global hits. However, it has been the music industry spearheaded by the group BTS that has made the deepest impression on Western audiences, and on a scale unseen since the hey-day of the Beatles... More>>





 
 

Government: More Support For Business
The third round of the Resurgence Support Payment opened for applications this morning. “The RSP helps businesses with their fixed costs, such as rent. It provides cashflow to businesses and supports them to pay their bills while the country is at Alert Level 2 or above,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

Government: Next Steps In Supporting Visa Holders To Leave Afghanistan
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced New Zealand will send a Special Representative for Afghanistan to the Middle East to support New Zealand citizens, permanent residents and other visa holders who want to leave Afghanistan as the humanitarian situation on the ground continues to deteriorate... More>>

RNZ: PM announces Covid-19 vaccine certificate
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Cabinet has agreed to the use of vaccine certificates in New Zealand. New Zealand's "vaccine passport" is likely to be a digital Covid-19 vaccination certificate containing a QR code... More>>

ALSO:


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>



Children's Commissioner: Call For Mandatory Vaccination Of Children’s WorkforceThe Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are calling for a plan for the mandatory vaccination of teachers and the entire children’s workforce in New Zealand... More>>

Fundraising Institute NZ: Charities Being Called Out For Anti-vaccination Campaign

The Fundraising Institute is slamming registered charities, that benefit from Government tax-free status, for actively campaigning against the Government’s Covid-19 vaccination programme... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 