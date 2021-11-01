Police Arrest Man Over Auckland Domain Gathering
Monday, 1 November 2021, 2:37 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have begun enforcement action following the
gathering held at the Auckland Domain and subsequent march
through Newmarket on Saturday.
Today, a 36-year-old
man has been arrested and charged with Failing to Comply
with Order (COVID-19) in relation to attending a
gathering.
This man is scheduled to appear in the
Auckland District Court on Tuesday, 2 November where he will
face a total of three counts of Failing to Comply with Order
(COVID-19) relating to previous events.
Our
enforcement phase remains ongoing and we cannot rule out
further charges. Further updates will be provided once they
become available.
Police reiterate our disappointment
in the actions of the organisers of this event, who went
ahead despite Police warning them that the gathering was a
breach of the current restrictions.
Attributed to
Superintendent Shanan Gray, Relieving Auckland City District
Commander
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Decoding The COP26 Climate Change Hype
Batten down the hatches. Hurricane Blah Blah Blah is about to unload some serious verbiage at the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow, yet the real damage to planetary aspirations will be caused by the tiny word: “net.” That’s because a commitment to “zero emissions” is not the same thing as a commitment to “net zero emissions.” By and large, the latter involves paying someone else to reduce their emissions on our behalf by (for example) creating or managing carbon sinks and the like, offshore... More>>
Ministry of Health: New COVID-19 Drug Saves Lives And Cuts Time In Hospital
New Zealand has secured access to an important new COVID-19 drug that can save lives and cut time in hospital, Health Minister Andrew Little said today. “Earlier this month, we were one of the first countries to buy molnupiravir, an anti-viral drug showing promising potential at stopping people with mild-to-medium symptoms of COVID-19 needing to go to hospital,” Andrew Little said... More>>