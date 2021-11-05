Rural General Ward Back In The Mix

A rural general ward is back in the mix after Councillors adopted a final proposal for the Representation Review in an Extraordinary Council meeting yesterday.

Council’s final proposal voted in was for three wards in next year’s local elections. They will be called the Tairāwhiti Māori Ward, which will be district-wide and represented by five councillors. The Tūranganui City General Ward will be represented by six councillors within the city’s boundaries. The Tairāwhiti Rural General Ward will be represented by two councillors and comprise the rest of the region except for the city.

It was unanimous to keep the same number of elected councillors at 13, plus the Mayor, and no community boards.

An appeals process starts next week on Monday 8 November.

As the Council has chosen to amend its initial proposal, any person who is opposed to the final proposal may lodge an objection against it. The objection lodged must identify the matters to which it relates and have submitted on the initial proposal.

Appeals and objections close on Friday 10 December.

If any appeals or objections are received, then it is up to the Local Government Commission to determine our final representation arrangements.

Council received 1149 submissions from the public on the initial proposal in August and September, and 771 pieces of feedback as part of early engagement in May.

