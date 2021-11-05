Rural General Ward Back In The Mix
Friday, 5 November 2021, 11:57 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
A rural general ward is back in the mix
after Councillors adopted a final proposal for the
Representation Review in an Extraordinary Council meeting
yesterday.
Council’s final proposal voted in was for
three wards in next year’s local elections. They will be
called the Tairāwhiti Māori Ward, which will be
district-wide and represented by five councillors. The
Tūranganui City General Ward will be represented by six
councillors within the city’s boundaries. The Tairāwhiti
Rural General Ward will be represented by two councillors
and comprise the rest of the region except for the
city.
It was unanimous to keep the same number of
elected councillors at 13, plus the Mayor, and no community
boards.
An appeals process starts next week on Monday
8 November.
As the Council has chosen to amend its
initial proposal, any person who is opposed to the final
proposal may lodge an objection against it. The objection
lodged must identify the matters to which it relates and
have submitted on the initial proposal.
Appeals and
objections close on Friday 10 December.
If any appeals
or objections are received, then it is up to the Local
Government Commission to determine our final representation
arrangements.
Council received 1149 submissions from
the public on the initial proposal in August and September,
and 771 pieces of feedback as part of early engagement in
May.
