Fatality Confirmed In Riverton Crash

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern: Speech To 2021 Labour Party Conference

I'm going to start with something that I never thought I would say at a Labour Party conference. I miss remits. I miss remits, because they are indicative of something else that I know we have all missed of late, and that is being face to face with our friends, families, and Party members across the country...

Ministry of Health: New Assisted Dying Health Service Established

The Ministry of Health says ensuring a robust process for those seeking assisted dying is an essential safeguard as part of the new service. The assisted dying service has been formed as part of the implementation of the End of Life Choice Act 2019. It is a new health service in New Zealand, available to some people with a terminal illness who are nearing the end of their lives...





New Zealand Story: Research Highlights Shifts In How Key Trading Nations Perceive New Zealand As The World Reopens

New global research released today by New Zealand Story, the government agency helping businesses tell their story to the world, has revealed key shifts in how the country's trading partners perceive New Zealand in 2021 compared to 12 months ago...




