Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Trial Camping Facility To Get More People Experiencing Kāpiti On Horseback This Summer

Wednesday, 17 November 2021, 12:12 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

This summer, to help entice more visitors and their horses to the district, Kāpiti Coast District Council is funding the temporary hire of a portable shower and toilet block at the Ōtaki Māori Racing Club to create an area for “horse camping”.

Based inside the extensive grounds of the Ōtaki Māori Racing Club and looking out onto the stunning Tararua Ranges, the dedicated horse camping area will provide all the facilities needed by riders and horses alike. Just two minutes from State Highway 1 and the Ōtaki township, visitors will be able to set up a tent, float or horse-truck right next to their horse’s yard.

Kāpiti Coast District Council Economic Development Manager Mark Ward says that the Kāpiti Coast has a lot to offer equestrian visitors and the new horse camping facility will be a great addition to the varied accommodation options already available for both rider and horse.

“The Kāpiti Coast has a solid reputation as a great place to visit for all things equestrian. Whether beach riding, trail trekking, riding alongside the rivers in Ōtaki and Waikanae, or hacking the hilly tracks at Whareroa Farm, we cater for any style of riding.

“Our recently adopted Destination Management Plan highlights more visitor experience opportunities for bridleways and when we were approached by the Kapiti Equestrian Advocacy Group (KEAG) with this idea, we were happy to support this trial,” says Mr Ward. “Supporting local organisations, like KEAG and the Ōtaki Maori Racing Club, who have the shared vision and goal of attracting visitors to the Kāpiti Coast, is vital to our districts’ economic wellbeing as it generates spending at local hospitality and retail businesses, and on tourism activities.”

Ben Jamison, ŌMRC General Manager says the three-month trial, starting 1 December 2021, will help to attract more equestrian visitors to the Kāpiti Coast as well as help the Club determine if it’s viable to install permanent facilities for next summer.

“Complete with picturesque beaches, gentle riverbanks, urban bridleways and vast nature reserves, the Kāpiti Coast is a horse rider’s paradise. We want to enable more people to experience what we have to offer,” says Mr Jamison.

“We’re really excited to start spreading the word and welcoming riders and their horses to our camping area. We’re grateful for Council’s support not only in providing funding for the shower and toilet block but also by helping to promote equestrian tourism via KapitiCoastNZ.com.”

The one-off trial period runs from 1 December through to 28 February 2022. Showers and toilets provided onsite will be exclusively for horse campers.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Government: Auckland Boundary To Change 15 December


On 15 December Aucklanders who have been vaccinated or tested will be able to reconnect with the rest of New Zealand in time for Christmas and summer, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. To minimise the risk of COVID-19 spreading from Auckland to other parts of the country travellers will have to be either fully vaccinated or have a negative test within 72 hours of departure... More>>

ALSO:





 
 


National: Government Wasn’t Ready For Home Isolation
The first appearance before the Health Committee in almost two months by Chris Hipkins and Dr Ashley Bloomfield has revealed just how poorly prepared the Government was for Delta, says National’s Covid Response spokesperson Chris Bishop... More>>

Government: Changes To Isolation To Reflect Vaccination Status
People who are fully vaccinated will now spend less time isolating if they get COVID-19 or are a close contact of a case. Contact tracing categories have changed to reflect the vaccination status of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the community, and others who may have been exposed to them... More>>

APEC: Leaders Issue Declaration
The leaders of the 21 APEC member economies concluded the 2021 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting on Friday by adopting a declaration under the theme of Join, Work, Grow. Together. The meeting was chaired by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>


Council of Trade Unions: Calls On Government To Set Minimum Wage At A Liveable Level

Essential workers deserve a pay rise for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, says the Council of Trade Unions as they launch a call on the Government to raise the Minimum Wage to $22.75 an hour – the Living Wage rate... More>>

APEC: Prime Minister Opens CEO Summit
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called for political and business leaders to work together to build a strong, equitable and sustainable recovery from the global COVID-19 pandemic... More>>

Statistics: Greenhouse Gas Emissions Rise In June 2021 Quarter
Seasonally adjusted greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from industries and households rose by 4.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 