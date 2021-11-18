COVID Testing And Vaccination Site Opened At Rhodes Park In Thames

A pop-up COVID testing and vaccination site has been opened at the main car park in Rhodes Park in Thames.

The site is open for both testing and vaccinations, with no appointment necessary, until 7pm tonight (Thursday 18 November), and then from 9am-5pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday this weekend.

If you have symptoms of COVID, come to have a test, but please wear a mask, scan the contact tracing app or sign the register, and keep a social distance from other people. Follow traffic management and parking directions.

Bring your mobile phone if you have one and your National Health Index (NHI) number.

Rhodes Park is currently closed to freedom camping.

COVID-19 symptoms

Symptoms can include one or more of the following:

a new or worsening cough

sneezing and runny nose

a fever

temporary loss of smell or altered sense of taste

sore throat

shortness of breath.

The Ministry of has more information on symptoms and will publish local locations of interest as soon as any are confirmed: www.health.govt.nz

