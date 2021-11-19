Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Toki Bridge On The Move

Friday, 19 November 2021, 11:30 am
Press Release: Buller District Council

The Westport Waterfront’s Riverbank project will achieve a key milestone today with the Toki Poutangata Bridge moving to its new home overlooking the Buller River.

Main contractor WestReef will coordinate transportation of the bridge along existing rail tracks from Rea Engineering’s workshop to the final site location, on specially constructed pivoting bogies.

KiwiRail have approved closure of their Westport operational rail yard for four days to allow bridge installation. This includes the crane lift into place, which is expected to occur on Monday weather permitting.

Group Manager Infrastructure Services Mike Duff says: “We are very grateful to KiwiRail for allowing this unique methodology to proceed. WestReef and their contractors have completed a detailed risk assessment as part of extensive planning and preparation”.

Witnessing this short 500m journey will be a rare opportunity for interested bystanders to see something different, and another example of project innovation and local expertise.

A special area on the Westport Railway Station platform will be cordoned off to provide a safe vantage point for members of the public to watch Toki’s arrival. This is to avoid assembly and congregation of people around the bridge ramp area and northwards along Adderley Street where access is already limited.

Mr. Duff says: “It really is exciting times for the project team, and to see Toki moving down the tracks and then lifted into place will be awesome. Safety is the highest priority, and we ask that everyone complies with the rail yard exclusion zones and traffic management in place. The platform viewing area is the best and safest spot for interested onlookers to watch the work.”

Once the bridge is positioned into place, it will be the first full reveal of Westport’s new iconic landmark which will safely link the town centre to the Buller River for the first time in over 40 years.

The Toki Bridge, designed by DC Structures Studio, is a tapering truss measuring 5.8m high at the river-facing end, with an overall width of 3.1m, total length of 38m and a span between bearing supports of 29m. The full lift weight including decking will be 24 tonnes. The ramp on the town side rises in two flights to a height of 5.4m above ground level, with a linear walk length of 77m at 1:12 grade with rest zones every 9m. The usable walkway width is 2.5m on the bridge and 2.3m on the ramp, with both using 28mm thick Fibre Reinforced Polymer non-slip decking materials and stainless steel countersunk fixings.

Installation will be followed by bridge certification and completion of the western embankment before the new over-rail link is opened for public use. This is expected to be before Christmas, so that users can enjoy the bridge in time for the holiday period. The remaining project scope and finishing touches of landscaping, town precinct improvements and connection to the Kawatiri trails will be completed early next year.

The final result will enable the community and visitors alike to experience active journey and recreation opportunities along the banks of the Buller River, via the Westport town centre, to the new port development and beaches beyond.

The Riverbank project grand opening is currently planned for February 2022.

For more information on the Riverbank project go to www.bullerdc.govt.nz/westport-riverfront-project/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Buller District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Politics Of Anger, Plus A Music Playlist


Angry? Are you talkin’ to ME? Of late, the Code Red levels of resentment inspired by the government’s Covid policy almost make one hanker for the days when people could write best-selling books about New Zealanders being The Passionless People. Not anymore. A hissy fit arms race seems to be happening out there. Some of the disgruntled appear to be intent on outdoing one other in performative acts of rage. Restrictions supposedly meant to protect the lives of everyone and their loved ones are being treated as the political equivalent of under-arm bowling... More>>



 
 


Helen Clark Foundation: Freeing Kiwis From Gridlock
Sweeping changes are needed in Aotearoa New Zealand's transport system if the country is to have any hope of meeting the revised emissions reduction target announced by Climate Change Minister James Shaw at COP26... More>>



National: Government Wasn’t Ready For Home Isolation
The first appearance before the Health Committee in almost two months by Chris Hipkins and Dr Ashley Bloomfield has revealed just how poorly prepared the Government was for Delta, says National’s Covid Response spokesperson Chris Bishop... More>>

Government: Changes To Isolation To Reflect Vaccination Status
People who are fully vaccinated will now spend less time isolating if they get COVID-19 or are a close contact of a case. Contact tracing categories have changed to reflect the vaccination status of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the community, and others who may have been exposed to them... More>>


Government: 26 Contracts Signed To Accelerate Māori Vaccination Rates
The Government has approved $46.75 million and signed 26 contracts to rapidly accelerate Māori vaccinations across Aotearoa and support the efforts of DHBs to reach the 90% double vaccinated target... More>>


Police: Images Of Human Remains Captured At Pike River Mine
Today Police have notified the families of the 29 Pike River Mine victims that imagery work from the additional boreholes has captured two sets of human remains, plus a possible third... More>>

Council of Trade Unions: Calls On Government To Set Minimum Wage At A Liveable Level

Essential workers deserve a pay rise for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, says the Council of Trade Unions as they launch a call on the Government to raise the Minimum Wage to $22.75 an hour – the Living Wage rate... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 