Update On Missing Woman Found In Sandringham
Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber, Auckland City West CIB:
Police continue to carry out enquiries to
establish the circumstances around
Cindy Li’s movements before she was located on Saturday morning.
She was located by Police alone inside a
nearby address on Tranmere Road in a
critical condition.
First aid was provided initially by Police
staff prior to ambulance arrival
where she was subsequently transported to hospital.
Cindy does not
show any signs of physical injuries however she was
extremely
dehydrated at the time she was located.
She remains in a critical but stable
condition in the intensive care unit
at
hospital.
The address she was located in
was an address that was known to her and she
had access to.
The address was unoccupied by the homeowner
during the entire period Cindy
was missing.
While Police are still working to piece
together the full circumstances
around Cindy’s movements, at this stage of our enquiries we do not
currently suspect foul play or third party involvement in her disappearance.
We acknowledge and
thank the local Sandringham community for their
concern
and assistance in this case.
An
extensive effort went into locating Cindy including a
significant amount
of hours spent by search and rescue teams over a number of days, as well as
an area canvas of nearby properties and enquiries with local residents.
We are relieved that Cindy has been located
alive given the number of days
she remained missing.
Our focus at this time is on Cindy’s recovery and her wellbeing.