New Breakthrough In Operation Sturbridge To Be Revealed Tonight

Tuesday, 23 November 2021, 7:41 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

New information is set to be revealed into the rape and murder of Alicia
O’Reilly in Avondale over 40 years ago.

Police will be releasing additional details on the Cold Case programme that
have been uncovered as part of a review into the homicide investigation.

On 16 August 1980, 6-year-old Alicia O’Reilly was found murdered in her bed
at the family home on Canal Road in Avondale.

The investigation into her murder has remained open since, despite a lengthy
initial investigation and subsequent reviews.

In mid-2020, Auckland City CIB began a review of the entire investigation
file which included all the information gathered by Police over 40 years.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ngahiraka Latimer, who is leading the Operation
Sturbridge review, says investigators have approached this investigation with
an open mind and fresh eyes.

“Our team has reviewed all the material which has been gathered over the
last forty years.

“This was a thorough cover-to-cover review of the file. It has provided the
investigation team with new lines of enquiry, which will be discussed in
tonight's episode.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Latimer says the public should tune in on Tuesday,
especially those who lived around Avondale at the time of Alicia’s murder.

“Police remain committed to bringing justice for Alicia no matter how much
time has passed since her horrific murder.”

Cold Case airs on TVNZ 1 at 8.30pm on Tuesday 23 November or you can watch it
on TVNZ1 On Demand.

