New Breakthrough In Operation Sturbridge To Be Revealed Tonight

New information is set to be revealed into the rape and murder of Alicia

O’Reilly in Avondale over 40 years ago.

Police will be releasing additional details on the Cold Case programme that

have been uncovered as part of a review into the homicide investigation.

On 16 August 1980, 6-year-old Alicia O’Reilly was found murdered in her bed

at the family home on Canal Road in Avondale.

The investigation into her murder has remained open since, despite a lengthy

initial investigation and subsequent reviews.

In mid-2020, Auckland City CIB began a review of the entire investigation

file which included all the information gathered by Police over 40 years.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ngahiraka Latimer, who is leading the Operation

Sturbridge review, says investigators have approached this investigation with

an open mind and fresh eyes.

“Our team has reviewed all the material which has been gathered over the

last forty years.

“This was a thorough cover-to-cover review of the file. It has provided the

investigation team with new lines of enquiry, which will be discussed in

tonight's episode.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Latimer says the public should tune in on Tuesday,

especially those who lived around Avondale at the time of Alicia’s murder.

“Police remain committed to bringing justice for Alicia no matter how much

time has passed since her horrific murder.”

Cold Case airs on TVNZ 1 at 8.30pm on Tuesday 23 November or you can watch it

on TVNZ1 On Demand.

