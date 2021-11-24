Police Seek Edward Ewart

Marlborough Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 43-year-old

Edward Ewart, also known as Ted or Teddy.

The court has issued a warrant for his arrest and Police would also like to

speak to him about a number of other matters.

He is likely to be staying with people in the Blenheim area, who appear to be

supporting his activities.

Police are aware that Ewart, with the help of his friends and associates, is

actively evading detection.

Ewart has a distinctive tattoo on his forehead and is described as being

about 175cm tall and of medium build.

Police are reminding people at this time to make sure they keep cars and

doors to their houses locked, and keep an eye out for any suspicious

behaviour.

Anyone with information about Ewart, or who thinks they know his whereabouts,

should call 111 or Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting file number

211110/7284.

© Scoop Media

