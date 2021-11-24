Police Seek Edward Ewart
Marlborough Police are seeking the public’s help in
locating 43-year-old
Edward Ewart, also known as Ted or Teddy.
The court has issued a warrant for his
arrest and Police would also like to
speak to him about a number of other matters.
He is likely to be staying
with people in the Blenheim area, who appear to
be
supporting his activities.
Police are aware
that Ewart, with the help of his friends and associates,
is
actively evading detection.
Ewart has a
distinctive tattoo on his forehead and is described as
being
about 175cm tall and of medium build.
Police
are reminding people at this time to make sure they keep
cars and
doors to their houses locked, and keep an eye out for any suspicious
behaviour.
Anyone with
information about Ewart, or who thinks they know his
whereabouts,
should call 111 or Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting file number
211110/7284.