Police Appeal For Dashcam Footage In West Auckland Following Swanson Homicide

Waitemata Police investigating a recent homicide in Swanson earlier this month are appealing to motorists for dashcam footage.

Police are seeking dashcam footage from anyone who was driving along the following roads between 7pm on Friday 12th November and 10.30am on Saturday 13th November:

• Candia Road

• North Candia Road

• Swanson Road (between Swanson train station and Luanda Drive)

• Pooks Road

Anyone with dashcam footage should contact Police on 105 and quote file number 211113/5842. You can also email TKCH37@police.govt.nz(link sends e-mail)

A man has been charged and has appeared before the court in relation to this homicide and Police are not seeking anyone else in connection to this incident.

© Scoop Media

