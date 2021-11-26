Police Appeal For Dashcam Footage In West Auckland Following Swanson Homicide
Friday, 26 November 2021, 9:14 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Waitemata Police investigating a recent homicide in
Swanson earlier this month are appealing to motorists for
dashcam footage.
Police are seeking dashcam footage
from anyone who was driving along the following roads
between 7pm on Friday 12th November and 10.30am on Saturday
13th November:
• Candia Road
• North Candia
Road
• Swanson Road (between Swanson train
station and Luanda Drive)
• Pooks Road
Anyone
with dashcam footage should contact Police on 105 and quote
file number 211113/5842. You can also email TKCH37@police.govt.nz(link
sends e-mail)
A man has been charged and has
appeared before the court in relation to this homicide and
Police are not seeking anyone else in connection to this
incident.
Amid all the jostling in the National caucus ranks, spare a thought for Andrew Bayly. Who? Well might you ask. Plucked from obscurity by Judith Collin, elevated from number 18 to number 3 in the caucus rankings and given the Finance portfolio - a role in which he has been invisible ever since – Bayly seems destined for a future as a trivia quiz question. That’s because as the National leadership contest comes down to a choice between Simon Bridges and Christopher Luxon, the only decisions to be made on Tuesday are over who gets to be leader, and who gets the Finance job... More>>