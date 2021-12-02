Wet Weather Returns In Force For Westland

MetService is forecasting another extended period of heavy rain for the West Coast this weekend. While it looks relatively dry for the rest of the country, most places will have high humidity to deal with but relief is on the way for central and southern Aotearoa early next week.

MetService has issued an Orange Heavy Rain Warning for Westland south of Otira, running for 70 hours between 1 am on Friday 3 December and 11pm on Sunday 5 December. The heavy rain is forecast to occur in three main bands, with the heaviest falls expected on Sunday. Total accumulations for the event may reach 400 or 500 mm.

MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker states, “With two preceding days of heavy rain saturating the ground, Sunday’s heavy falls have the greatest potential for significant impacts, such as surface flooding or slips.”

MetService is keeping an eye on northern parts of the West Coast, which experienced record-breaking rainfall last weekend. Heavy Rain Watches or Warnings may be issued in the coming days.

A Yellow Heavy Rain Watch has also been issued for Fiordland, for 36 hours between 1am on Saturday 4 Dec, and 1pm on Sunday 5 December. It is likely this Watch will be upgraded to a Warning closer to the time.

“As with all severe weather events, MetService advises people to keep up to date with the latest forecasts, as these situations have the potential for significant impacts.” Bakker cautions.

The worst of the weather is expected to miss Te Ika-a-Māui / North Island, kept away by a large high pressure system to the east of the country. However, cloudy, unsettled showery weather will predominate, and winds are expected to pick up as the weekend progresses.

Relief from the recent humidity and mugginess is on the way for most areas, as a comparatively cool change makes its way up Aotearoa / New Zealand on Sunday and Monday. Those south of Taupō will see a return to average December temperatures, especially overnight, with most locations expecting a drop of around 5°C. As the humidity decreases, much of the cloud cover will break up, leading to sunnier days. For those further north, the humidity, high temperatures, and cloud are set to continue into next week.

MetService has issued its Monthly Outlook, recapping the weather from November and giving an overview of what we’re expecting for December. Head to bit.ly/MonthlyOutlook to get the full details.

© Scoop Media

