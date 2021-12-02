Upcoming Overnight Closures On Toll Road And Johnstones Hill Tunnel
Thursday, 2 December 2021, 3:43 pm
Press Release: NZTA
People travelling southbound on the State Highway 1 (SH1)
Northern Gateway Toll Road this Sunday evening are advised
to plan ahead and allow more time for their journey, with a
detour in place between Pūhoi and Silverdale.
To
carry out essential maintenance tasks, such as the repair of
safety barriers and removal of hazardous trees, Waka Kotahi
will be closing the southbound lanes including those through
the Johnstone Hill Tunnel overnight between 9pm and
5am on Sunday December 5.
The northbound
lanes between Pūhoi and Silverdale will then be closed the
following weekend on December 12 between 9pm and
5am.
The detour route for both closures is
along the Hibiscus Coast Highway between the Silverdale
interchange and Pūhoi, however, Emergency Services will be
accommodated at all times.
Please note this work is
weather dependent and may be rescheduled.
Waka Kotahi
thanks road users for their cooperation and understanding
while we carry out this
work.
