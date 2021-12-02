Upcoming Overnight Closures On Toll Road And Johnstones Hill Tunnel

People travelling southbound on the State Highway 1 (SH1) Northern Gateway Toll Road this Sunday evening are advised to plan ahead and allow more time for their journey, with a detour in place between Pūhoi and Silverdale.

To carry out essential maintenance tasks, such as the repair of safety barriers and removal of hazardous trees, Waka Kotahi will be closing the southbound lanes including those through the Johnstone Hill Tunnel overnight between 9pm and 5am on Sunday December 5.

The northbound lanes between Pūhoi and Silverdale will then be closed the following weekend on December 12 between 9pm and 5am.

The detour route for both closures is along the Hibiscus Coast Highway between the Silverdale interchange and Pūhoi, however, Emergency Services will be accommodated at all times.

Please note this work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled.

Waka Kotahi thanks road users for their cooperation and understanding while we carry out this work.

