Call For Carterton’s Community To Nominate Local Heroes

Nominations are now open for the prestigious 2022 Charles Rooking Carter Community Awards.

The Awards recognise people who generously provide time, passion, and commitment to making Carterton a caring and thriving place to live.

And for the first time, Carterton’s community can nominate an outstanding person, organisation, or business online. Simply visit cdc.govt.nz/awards to nominate someone for the following awards:



* Voluntary: A person or organisation of Carterton who volunteers their time and/or skills in Carterton to keep our District amazing.

* Civic: A person or organisation of Carterton who goes above and beyond to keep Carterton amazing.

* Business: Own or work at an amazing Carterton business? Nominate your workplace today!

* Environmental & Sustainability: Any business, organisation, or individual that makes an outstanding contribution to improving our environment and sustainability.

* Youth: An individual aged 24 and under who contributes to the Carterton Community in a positive way by volunteering, through the arts, sports, or education.

Carterton District Council initiated the Community Awards in 1994 to acknowledge and celebrate the outstanding volunteer work, business innovation, and achievements.

The Awards are named after Charles Rooking Carter. Carter was instrumental in developing many public services in Carterton including the library, an astronomical observatory, cemetery, post office, courthouse, and police station.

His most notable gifts to the town were the Carter Home for aged men, now known as Carter Court, and the Carter Reserve, an area of native bushland.

To date, over 140 Charles Rooking Carter Community awards have been presented.

Mayor Greg Lang welcomes the chance to acknowledge community members’ contributions to Carterton’s vibrant culture.

“We are so fortunate in Carterton to have many, many locals who contribute so much to make our District the thriving, attractive place it is,” said Mayor Lang.

“The Awards present the perfect opportunity to recognise Carterton people, businesses, and organisations who give their time and energy to keep Carterton buzzing.

“You can nominate anyone you think has made a telling contribution to our community.

“They could have made long-term contributions to Carterton, they may have risen to the challenges presented over the last couple of years, or maybe they are just a good sort, and an inspiring figure to have around.

“I look forward to celebrating Carterton’s successes, and hearing more about our outstanding community members.”

Nominations close on Friday 11 March, with the Awards night set for Saturday 4 June.

Visit cdc.govt.nz/awards for more information and to nominate online or download a nomination form.



