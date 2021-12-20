Update: Serious Crash, SH1, Tūrangi - Bay Of Plenty

19 December

A man has died following a crash involving a truck and a pedestrian on State

Highway 1 just north of Tūrangi at about 9.45pm.

Diversions are being put in place, as the road is closed in both directions.

The Serious Crash Unit will be in attendance and enquiries into the

circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.

