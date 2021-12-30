Rainbow Gets Splash Of Colour For New Year

The iconic
rainbow markings on Dixon Street will be repainted in early
January, continuing Wellington City Council’s commitment
to recognising diversity and inclusion in the
capital.
Weather depending, the work will start with a
steam clean and surface preparation on Friday 7 January,
with paint being applied Saturday 8 January, and the area
will remain closed Sunday 9 January to allow the paint to
dry.
The section of Dixon Street between Victoria
Street and Taranaki Street will be closed for the duration
of these works.
The site will be a No Entry, Stop /
Go, Pedestrian Management and Parking Management area, which
will be in place 24/7 until work is
completed.
Residents/Delivery/Business Vehicles will
be allowed access, which will be managed by the onsite
Traffic Controllers.
Pedestrians will be managed
onsite by Traffic Controllers as normal routes may be
disrupted through the area.
This is the first repaint
since being installed in 2018, and is expected to cost
$17,600.
Fulton Hogan and Downer NZ will carry out
these works with some night work scheduled. Local businesses
and residents are being
notified.
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
The pandemic continues to bury any number of major news issues. Understandably, there has been a deluge of stories in recent weeks about the beginnings of the traffic light system, the end of the Auckland lockdown, and the arrival of the Omicron variant. Not to mention all the stories about the timing of (a) the Pfizer booster shot programme for adults, and (b) the launch of the paediatric version of the Pfizer vaccine for 5-12 year olds. With all this going on, it is hardly surprising that the Security Information in Proceedings Legislation Bill slipped into Parliament in late November, virtually unnoticed... More>>
Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>