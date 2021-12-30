Rainbow Gets Splash Of Colour For New Year

Rainbow markings on Dixon Street.

The iconic rainbow markings on Dixon Street will be repainted in early January, continuing Wellington City Council’s commitment to recognising diversity and inclusion in the capital.

Weather depending, the work will start with a steam clean and surface preparation on Friday 7 January, with paint being applied Saturday 8 January, and the area will remain closed Sunday 9 January to allow the paint to dry.

The section of Dixon Street between Victoria Street and Taranaki Street will be closed for the duration of these works.

The site will be a No Entry, Stop / Go, Pedestrian Management and Parking Management area, which will be in place 24/7 until work is completed.

Residents/Delivery/Business Vehicles will be allowed access, which will be managed by the onsite Traffic Controllers.

Pedestrians will be managed onsite by Traffic Controllers as normal routes may be disrupted through the area.

This is the first repaint since being installed in 2018, and is expected to cost $17,600.

Fulton Hogan and Downer NZ will carry out these works with some night work scheduled. Local businesses and residents are being notified.

