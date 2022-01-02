Update On Homicide In Manukau

Detective Inspector Karen Bright, Counties Manukau Police:

Police are continuing our investigation into the death of 21-year-old man who died in Middlemore Hospital early yesterday morning.

The victim received critical injuries and was brought into Middlemore Hospital around 6am but sadly died a short time later.

Police enquiries have established that there has been an altercation between two groups of people in the velodrome carpark in Manukau early yesterday morning.

Police carried out a scene examination at the velodrome yesterday and this is now complete.

A post mortem will be carried out today.

Formal identification has been completed however we will not be in a position to release the victim’s name until all next-of-kin have been notified.

Police, along with Victim Support are working to support the victim’s family at this difficult time. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with them.

An investigation into the death is well underway and we can assure our community that we are following a number of lines of enquiry.

Anyone with information regarding the incident at the velodrome between the hours of 5am and 6am is asked to contact Police on 105 quoting file number 220101/8975.

Alternatively, you can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Unless there are any significant developments, Police does expect to provide any further updates on this investigation today.

