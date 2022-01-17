Sever Weather Update
Monday, 17 January 2022, 9:50 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
MetService has issued the following SEVERE WEATHER
update.
Severe Weather
Watches
Issued at: 9:40am Monday, 17th January
2022
Situation
Cyclone Cody, currently over
waters to the east of New Zealand, is expected weaken while
moving southwards towards the Chatham Islands during today
(Monday) and Tuesday. The risk of severe gales about exposed
parts of eastern Bay of Plenty and northern Gisborne has
decreased and the Strong Wind Watch is now lifted. Please
note that hazardous sea and swell conditions are still
expected about the east coast of the North Island,
particularly from Gisborne to Wairarapa, where large
easterly swells, significant sea surges/rips and coastal
inundation are possible.
Cancellations
Strong
Wind Watch for Bay Of Plenty,
Gisborne
