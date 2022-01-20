Arrest After Search Warrant In Taranaki



One person’s been arrested following a search warrant in South Taranaki

today.

Police attended an address in Opunake this morning, and located a substantial

amount of methamphetamine and also cash.

Illegally-held firearms were also seized.

A 60-year-old man was arrested and appeared in Hawera District Court today on

charges of possession of methamphetamine for supply, possession of cannabis

for supply, possession of drug utensils, and unlawful possession of firearms.

He was remanded in custody to reappear on 24 January.

Police remain committed to disrupting criminal behaviour and ensuring that

our communities are safe and feel safe.

Anyone who has concerns about criminal activity in their community can

contact Police by calling 111 if it is happening now, and 105 if it has

already happened.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111.

© Scoop Media

