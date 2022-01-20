Arrest After Search Warrant In Taranaki
Thursday, 20 January 2022, 4:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person’s been arrested following a search
warrant in South Taranaki
today.
Police
attended an address in Opunake this morning, and located a
substantial
amount of methamphetamine and also
cash.
Illegally-held firearms were also
seized.
A 60-year-old man was arrested and appeared in
Hawera District Court today on
charges of
possession of methamphetamine for supply, possession of
cannabis
for supply, possession of drug utensils,
and unlawful possession of firearms.
He was remanded
in custody to reappear on 24 January.
Police remain
committed to disrupting criminal behaviour and ensuring
that
our communities are safe and feel
safe.
Anyone who has concerns about criminal activity
in their community can
contact Police by calling
111 if it is happening now, and 105 if it
has
already happened.
Information can also be
provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800
555
111.
