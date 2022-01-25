Serious Crash, Invercargill
Tuesday, 25 January 2022, 3:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash at
the intersection of McQuarrie Street and Brown Street in
Invercargill.
The crash reportedly involved two
vehicles and was reported to Police at 2.30pm.
Initial
information from the scene suggests there are serious
injuries.
An update will be provided when more
information is available.
The McQuarrie Street and
Brown Street intersection is closed, and diversions are
being put in place.
Motorists are asked to avoid the
area and follow directions of emergency
personnel.
