Serious Crash, Invercargill

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash at the intersection of McQuarrie Street and Brown Street in Invercargill.

The crash reportedly involved two vehicles and was reported to Police at 2.30pm.

Initial information from the scene suggests there are serious injuries.

An update will be provided when more information is available.

The McQuarrie Street and Brown Street intersection is closed, and diversions are being put in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and follow directions of emergency personnel.

