Waste – The Future?

Wednesday, 26 January 2022, 4:28 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

A feasibility study into the development of a resource recovery centre for Tairāwhiti is underway.

The Council secured $90,000 from the Ministry for the Environment’s Waste Minimisation Fund to undertake this study and has contracted Civil Assist to undertake the work.

Resource Recovery Centres (RRCs) provide a place for the reuse, repurposing, recycling and recovery of resources from waste. They currently operate in many centres across New Zealand and have multiple benefits including extending the life of landfills, reducing the amount of waste being transported from one region to another, as well as education and potential employment opportunities.

Director of Lifelines, Dave Wilson says “New Zealand is one of the highest generators of waste per person in the world and here in Tairāwhiti we are also throwing away more and recycling less.”

He says “waste figures from 2017 show 42% of what went to landfill could have been diverted for reuse, recycling or recovery. This doesn’t even include what gets illegally dumped, burned or buried.”

“Keeping resources in use for as long as possible is better for people and the environment locally, nationally and globally. Tairāwhiti has an exciting opportunity to invesigate how we could do better for our people and the environment.”

A survey to find out what people know about waste and what they currently do with it is the first stage of the study which will begin in early February. Online meetings will take place in March.

For more information, please contact Libby Te Rauna, Project Engagement Liaison on 021 158 7619, libbyterauna@hotmail.co.nz or nikki@civilassist.nz

