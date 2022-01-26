Serious Crash, Kairanga Bunnythorpe Road - Central
Wednesday, 26 January 2022, 6:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Motorists are being asked to avoid travelling Kairanga
Bunnythorpe Road, Manawatu following a serious
crash.
It happened shortly before 5:10pm when a car
went into a bank between Gillespies Line and Rongotea
Road.
The Serious Crash Unit has been advised, and
motorists are asked to avoid the area.
More
information will be released when
able.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
National Party leader Christopher Luxon is being allowed to get away with murder. Luxon is not being challenged over his repeated assertions that the rest of the world has enjoyed ready access to rapid antigen tests (aka RATS) for a year, so why aren’t we? In fact, the reality across the Tasman for the past month has seen a colossal shambles unfold over (a) the availability and (b) the affordability of these tests. RATS have become a case of panic buying on steroids. Amid reports of price gouging, stock-piling, socially inequitable access and empty shelves... More>>