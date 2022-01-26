Serious Crash, Kairanga Bunnythorpe Road - Central

Motorists are being asked to avoid travelling Kairanga Bunnythorpe Road, Manawatu following a serious crash.

It happened shortly before 5:10pm when a car went into a bank between Gillespies Line and Rongotea Road.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised, and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

More information will be released when able.

