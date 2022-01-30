Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

From Tiny Communities Mighty Things Do Grow

Sunday, 30 January 2022, 2:09 pm
Press Release: Kororareka Marae Society

Two monumental carvings are to be unveiled on Russell Wharf at 0430 February 5th in a major event that local Marae Chairperson Deb Rewiri says finally restores a Māori presence to this most historic and culturally important part of the country. ‘We are at long last restoring the balance, after the visible presence of our culture was overlaid and pretty much extinguished by the colonialist narrative. Until now a casual visitor to Kororāreka would never know our people had ever lived here, let alone had a thriving culture for centuries. With these whakairo we firmly and proudly put that right; and we do it in the most beautiful and appropriate way possible.’

A waharoa/gateway will sit on the whenua just off Russell wharf, carved on both sides it will welcome visitors to this popular tourist destination and is expected to quickly become as iconic as the one that greets every passenger that arrives in Aotearoa by air through Auckland Airport. It stands nearly four and a half metres at its highest point and has two additional pou on either side. The artwork contains both Māori and Pākehā carved symbols, referencing the peoples who lived and whose descendants still live here. And the sailors, whalers and traders who came later and made Kororāreka their home. It was specifically designed to point up the area's long and proud bicultural heritage and traditions.

A taki, the local word for a wero or challenge, stands on a column fixed to the seabed a few metres off the front of the wharf. The two and a half metre high taiaha wielding toa/warrior will be easily visible from a distance. It serves two purposes says Kaiwhakairo, Tony Makiha of Mystix Studios, ‘To welcome people to the town in a culturally appropriate manner but to also say this is our whenua, please respect it.’ The taiaha gives the challenge and the patu he holds behind his back the warning he will defend Kororāreka if called on to do so.

‘They are both stunning pieces of public art,’ says Deb Rewiri, ‘something the whole community can be proud of. And of course you can see their massive potential for our very important tourism industry as artistic and cultural ambassadors.’

Both pieces have required prodigious amounts of engineering, both in the planning and realisation phases. Like all of the rest of the project this has all been done voluntarily and with great generosity by locals and their supporters. No ratepayer money was used in any part of the process. The Marae along with the Russell Wharf Trust and Far North Holdings collectively raised the funds needed from a variety of public grants, with Far North Holdings contributing more than half the cost. ‘We’ve been so very lucky in the number of talented and enthusiastic locals who shared this moemoeā, that we can call on for help’ says Deb.

The Kororāreka Marae Komiti gratefully acknowledge the invaluable support and assistance of Far North Holdings Limited, Russell Kororāreka Community Wharf Trust, Lottery Grants Board, Pub Charity, The Duke of Marlborough Hotel and a host of Russellites.

© Scoop Media

