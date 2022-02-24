Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Select Committee Receive Impassioned Plea In Oranga Tamariki Bill Hearing

Thursday, 24 February 2022, 8:17 am
Press Release: NUMA

“If You Do One Thing – They Should Give Those Babies Back”

The Social Services and Community Select Committee have been told that the proposed the Oversight of Oranga Tamariki System and Children and Young People's Commission Bill will not change a fundamentally broken system.

“Please hear the cries of our parents and people, who are saying ‘enough’. This Bill just tweaks. If you do one thing, they should give those babies back,” says Lady Tureiti Moxon, Chair of the National Urban Māori Authority.

She joins the Hon. Dame Tariana Turia, Dame Iritana Tāwhiwhiranga, Dame Areta Koopu,  and Merepeka Raukawa-Tait who have challenged the Bill by raising issues of concern in their collective submission.

They’ve endorsed the recommendations in He Paharakeke by the Waitangi Tribunal. Their analysis is that Oranga Tamariki has made no real progress on the recommendations:

Recommendations in He PaharakekeActual Oranga Tamariki Progress
  1. Māori Transition Authority (MTA)

Māori Transition Authority to be established, independent of the Crown and its departments, with power to decide the framework within which future care and protection services for tamariki Māori will be placed.  

No intention to establish Māori Transition Authority. 
  1. Governance Group as foundation 

The foundation membership for the MTA should be governance group for the Māori-led inquiry into Oranga Tamariki, or it should select and appoint a foundation board, in conjunction with the lead claimants. 

Governance Group appointed, not a Māori Transition Authority.. 
  1. Funding

Funding support will be required for the establishment and operation of the MTA itself, and for the Māori-led inquiry governance group.

Denial of funding as no Māori Transition Authority.  
  1. Crown support required for MTA

Commitment by the Crown to a genuine partnership with the MTA that is Treaty-consistent.

No Crown support as no Māori Transition Authority.
  1. Ministerial Advisory Panel 

Ministerial advisory panel to play a role in the interface between the Governance Group and responsible ministers to coordinate practical and logistical arrangements.

Advisory Panel instead of Māori Transition Authority.  Crown retains control, Māori not leading transformation. 

They believe Oranga Tamariki continues to wield huge control over whānau Māori.

“There has not been a halt to stop section 78 without notice applications. It is permanent removal and must stop,” says Lady Tureiti Moxon, Chair of the National Urban Māori Authority.

The group is united in their dissatisfaction about the practice which they believe should’ve ceased while 

changes happened within Oranga Tamariki. They’ve also written to Minister Kelvin Davis elevating their concerns.

“We are also suggesting that the Family Court consider the successful Rangatahi court model for all decisions involving tamariki Māori.”

All are concerned about Family Group Conferences still being used to coerce whānau.  

“Thousands of pēpi, tamariki and pakeke Māori remain separated from their whakapapa. Yet, there have been no steps to address those taken in the past two decades by Oranga Tamariki which must change.”

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait in her closing remarks reminded the Select Committee of the need to trust.

“The government should start to develop trust in whānau, the advocates, and those people who have been on the receiving end of treatment of this organisation. Then it will see the value of those putting up alternative suggestions."

The group continues to strongly advocate for the right of Māori to have tino rangatiratanga over their own whānau, and for Māori to lead transformation of the Oranga Tamariki system that has caused so much harm on Māori.

