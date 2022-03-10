Submissions Invited On Draft Annual Plan 2022/23

Stratford District Council is pleased to share its Draft 2022/23 Annual Plan for Year Two of the Long Term Plan (LTP) 2021-31. This plan outlines the Council’s budget and services for the coming year, and includes some variations to the LTP which we’re seeking feedback on.

District Mayor, Neil Volzke says, “Twelve months ago we finalised the LTP, and due to a number of challenges we are in a position of needing to adjust, adapt and discuss proposed changes to this plan with the community.”

“The proposed overall rates increase of 6.41% for the coming year is only slightly higher than the 6.21% originally proposed in the LTP. This relatively small difference however hides a lot of cost pressures that have come to light over the past year,” said Mayor Volzke. “We’ve worked closely with Council staff to find ways to continue delivering services without passing on these cost burdens to our ratepayers.”

The key changes Council propose as part of this plan include:

- Each year, Council spends a portion of the roading budget on repairing unsealed roads damaged due to the use of heavy vehicles associated with the forestry industry. Council is proposing to introduce a roading targeted rate differential which will mean that a fixed portion ($100,000) of the total roading rate requirement proposed for 2022/23 of $3,094,900 is collected from ratepayers who own property that is used for the purpose of forestry, from planting to harvesting. The Revenue and Financing Policy was reviewed and updated to include the above differential. It was also amended for administrative purposes to allow for rates smoothing to occur in years of high expected rates increases, by either using surpluses from previous years, or using targeted rates reserves. This would be used for the 2022/23 year.

- Waste disposal costs are increasing and it's expected that this will continue to rise. This is mostly due to an increase in the waste levy per tonne collected at the landfill and the annual waste collection cost at the kerbside. Fees and Charges - Council has undertaken a review of the annual fees and charges to take into account changing environmental and economic factors, and assumptions previously made at the time the LTP was adopted. This includes changes across the Aerodrome, Building Services, Swimming Pool and Pensioner Housing.

Among these changes, the year ahead has some exciting milestones to look forward to, including the completion of the new Aquatic Centre on Portia Street. “This is a project that was fuelled by community passion and interest, much like the recently completed Stratford Bike Park,” says Mayor Volzke.

“These projects, among other significant work which is creating employment opportunities and improving our town and district, are all adding to a vibrant, resilient and connected community - in the heart of Taranaki,” he says.

A full copy of the draft plan, consultation document and revenue and financing policy is available to view on stratford.govt.nz, at the Stratford Library and Visitor Information Centre or from Council’s Service Centre on Miranda Street.

You can tell us what you think of the Annual Plan 2022/23 by using one of the below options.

Email us at submissions@stratford.govt.nz and put “Draft Annual Plan 2022/23” in the subject line

Deliver your submission to us at Stratford District Council, 63 Miranda Street, Stratford 4332

Post it to us at Stratford District Council, ATTN: Director Corporate Services, PO Box 320, Stratford 4352

Use our online submission form

