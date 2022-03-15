Muslim Youth Donate Blood To Honour Christchurch Attack Victims

• Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association organises donation with NZ Blood Service

• Event aims to honour victims of March 15 attacks

• “Service to humanity is part of our faith”, say organisers

Members of the youth branch of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community will be donating blood inconjunction with the New Zealand Blood Service on 15 March 2022. The event aims to honour the victims of the Christchurch terror attacks and to serve the many New Zealanders in need of blood donations.

“One of our key duties is to serve society – not just because it is our civic responsibility, but also because service to humanity is part of our faith,” said organiser Mohamed Anas Raheem.

“We always teach our members to support others by continually answering the call to serve. Regular blood donations are just one of the ways we try to help our local communities and contribute to the wellbeing of New Zealand.”

Talking about the timing of the event, organiser and Imam Sabah Al-Zafar explained that the group felt this would be a fitting opportunity to honour the victims of the Christchurch tragedy three years on:

“Contrary to the belief of the Christchurch terrorist and others like him, Islam is a religion which emphasises the sanctity of life and rejects an aggressive and violent Jihad. We believe that actions speak louder than words, and so we try to live by the motto of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community – Love for All, Hatred for None.”

Event details:

Date: 15 March 2022, 2:00pm-5:00pm

Location: Mount Albert War Memorial Hall, 773 New North Road (near intersection with St. Luke’s Road)

Programme: begins with Karakia at 2.30pm for the victims followed by the Blood Drive which will run till 5.00pm.

(My Vaccine Pass and face covering required in accordance with government guidelines)

© Scoop Media

