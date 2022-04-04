Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Work To Remove Dishes And Radomes At Waihopai Station Underway

Monday, 4 April 2022, 12:41 pm
Press Release: NZIC

Work to remove the retired domes and antennae at Waihopai Station has begun, Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB) director general Andrew Hampton says.

The deconstruction project will involve the deflation and lifting off of the domes by crane, then the dismantling of the two steel antennae in sections. Last week fencing around the domes were removed, and the first radome covering was lifted off this morning.

The overall project expected to take about six weeks to complete.

In November the GCSB announced the decision to retire and remove the iconic radomes and dishes after almost 35 years of service. Changes in global telecommunications and information technology meant the interception of satellite communications from Waihopai had declined over the years to the point where dish use had become virtually obsolete. The radomes had also reached their structural end-of-life and would have required significant investment were they to remain operational.

Once removed the dish and dome materials will be safely disposed and the steel scrapped. While the dishes and the radomes are no longer in use, the Waihopai Station will continue to operate and support the Bureau’s ongoing national security activities. More modern and proportional methods collect more targeted communications, and these other forms of intelligence collection are now more effective and efficient at contributing to the Government’s National Security and Intelligence Priorities than this type of satellite communication interception undertaken at Waihopai.

The way in which the GCSB works has evolved, and will continue to evolve, alongside changes in technology. The GCSB needs to continuously assess and update its capabilities to ensure they contribute to the fullest extent possible to the Government’s Priorities, as well as respond to rapidly evolving technology, and to the security threats New Zealand faces.

The first of the two 18-metre diameter dishes and radomes was constructed and began operating in 1989, with a second dish and radome added in 1998.

Media contact: media@nzic.govt.nz

· Images will be available of the deconstruction as work progresses. Please check https://www.gcsb.govt.nz/news/

· Video tour inside the Waihopai Domes

Ever wondered what’s inside the domes at Waihopai? Recorded in 2019, GCSB Director-General Andrew Hampton takes viewers on a rare behind-the-scenes tour to celebrate the Bureau’s 30th Anniversary. https://www.gcsb.govt.nz/news/want-to-see-inside-the-dome/

