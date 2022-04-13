What Does $10 Million In Charitable Grants Do For Our Community?

Central Lakes Trust granted over $10 million throughout the Central Lakes district this past financial year says Trust chief executive, Susan Finlay.

“It is the largest annual allocation in the Trust’s history, all going to charitable causes and needs in our Central Otago / Queenstown Lakes community, or as the Trust calls it ‘Central Lakes’.”

Well over 150 groups have received funding in support of services fulfilling the needs of our community at this time.

“We grant in a very specific geographical area, $10 million dollars for one year undoubtably has a big impact. The funding support the Trust offers so many groups goes a long way to enhancing our environment, our people and the opportunities we have within the district,” she says.

Just this March funding round, $514,000 was granted, taking the total for the year to $10.18 million. $200,000 of this went to the Lakes District Air Rescue Trust for their Air Rescue Training Programme to ensure mandatory on-going training requirements are met at the Queenstown base. Changes at a Government level in 2018 meant the level of community funding required to keep this service operational increased significantly.

Lakes District Air Rescue Trust chair, Jules Tapper says, “The air rescue helicopter provides a crucial emergency response service in our wider community. The support of Central Lakes Trust over the years has ensured this can continue uninterrupted.”

Ensuring as a district we are adequately equipped to respond and indeed save lives in an emergency response is a focus for the Trust.

“A reliable communication network is at the core of an effective emergency response,” says grants manager Mat Begg.

Twenty-eight thousand was granted to the whole QLDC and CODC area to assist with the establishment of a reliable VHF radio communication network across our region for use in emergency or disaster events.

“These radios will offer substantial benefit to our entire community should an emergency occur.”

Meanwhile Arrowtown is set to light up in June with plans for an event celebrating our country’s new national holiday, Matariki.

Arrowtown Charitable Trust‘s, Matthew Quoi says, “The inaugural Arrowtown Matariki Lights event will weave together visual and auditory storytelling with stunning light displays and performances by local schools, in celebration of Matariki.

“We are grateful for the generous support and funding of Central Lakes Trust and other community organisations, without which the event wouldn’t be possible.

“Our funding support has seen many great other projects get off the ground, and some finally come to fruition, it has enabled new services and kept others going,” Ms Finlay says.

“Southern Wellbeing Trust and the Greatest Needs Fund, both supported by the Trust, were set up in response to COVID-19 to help the most vulnerable and most affected. While a series of major infrastructure project applications came to fruition. Roxburgh received $920,000 towards their new pool, Coastguard Wanaka Lakes received $312,000 towards the new Wanaka Marine Rescue Centre, both long awaited and much needed additions to their respective communities. Queenstown Lakes get a new arts and cultural facility; Te Atamira Whakatipu, an initiative developed from COVID response funding and the identified need to relocate many arts and cultural organisations.

While Salvation Army’s new community and social wellbeing hub, delayed due to COVID, also received funding. St John received funds towards new ambulances throughout the district, and Central Otago Health Inc. received funding towards replacement x-ray equipment.

GRANTS APPROVED – MARCH 2022

Values shown for multiyear grants are for the 2021/2022 year only.

© Scoop Media

